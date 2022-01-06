Greater Noida: Cab driver held for killing passenger, escaping with belongings

A 32-year-old cab driver was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing a 45-year-old passenger by pushing him in front of a speeding heavy vehicle and escaping with his belongings, in Jewar in November 2021, police said.

The victim was identified as Utkarsh Singh, an engineer from Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram, said police officials, adding that the suspect -- identified as Rakesh Kumar, a native of Bulandshahr -- is a resident of Shakti Khand 4 in Indirapuram.

Sudhir Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Dankaur police station, said that Singh booked a cab manually from Mathura to Indirapuram on November 7, 2021. “The driver suddenly stopped his car during the ride near the Jewar toll plaza, saying there were some issues with the vehicle. When the passenger got down from the vehicle, the driver pushed him on the road and a speeding vehicle coming from the same direction ran over him,” Kumar said.

The suspect escaped with five bags the victim was carrying.

Police received a call from a passerby, who informed them about the accident. The victim was taken to a private nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

A case was registered against the suspect under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder) at the Dankaur police station.

“We scanned CCTV footage of nearby areas and identified the cab. We also scanned the victim’s call records and found that the suspect had called him that night to pick him up for the ride from Mathura to Indirapuram. On Wednesday, we got a tip about the suspect’s movement near Galgotias University in Dankaur, and arrested him from there,” Kumar added.

Police have also recovered stolen valuables of the victim from the suspect’s residence in Ghaziabad. “Rakesh was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Wednesday,” said Kumar.