Greater Noida doctor performs surgery on wrong eye of a 7-year-old boy: Report

A seven-year-old boy who went in for surgery on his left eye at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida ended up having his right eye operated on instead, NDTV reported. The incident occurred on November 12 at Anand Spectrum Hospital in Sector Gamma 1.

Nitin Bhati, the boy's father, said they took their son to the hospital because his left eye had been watering frequently. After an examination, the doctor, Anand Verma, informed them that a plastic-like object was in the eye, which could be treated with surgery.

The surgery was priced at ₹45,000, according to officials quoted in the report, and the operation on the boy, Yudhisthir, was performed on Tuesday.

When the boy's mother noticed after returning home that the surgery had been performed on the wrong eye, the family confronted the doctor. Still, he and his staff allegedly misbehaved with them, NDTV report quoted police as saying.

The family then created a commotion at the hospital and filed a complaint with the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gautam Buddha Nagar. In his complaint, the boy's father has called for the doctor's license to be revoked and requested that the hospital be sealed.

The police said that an investigation is underway, and appropriate action will be taken shortly.

Similar incidents

In a similar incident earlier this year in May, a four-year-old girl in Kerala was taken into surgery at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode to remove her sixth finger. However, hours later, it was discovered that the surgery had been performed on the wrong body part—her tongue. The family noticed cotton stuffed in the child's mouth after the surgery, prompting further investigation. Upon checking, they realised the procedure had been done on her tongue instead of her hand.

The incident sparked outrage in Kerala, leading the state government to take action by suspending Associate Professor Bejohn Johnson, pending an inquiry. Health Minister Veena George announced the suspension after receiving a report from the Director of Medical Education, who had been instructed to conduct an immediate investigation.

In another case in Ludhiana, the Sadar police registered a negligence case against a surgeon after a patient filed a complaint. The patient had undergone kidney stone surgery nearly two years ago. Although the stone was diagnosed in his right kidney, the doctor mistakenly performed the surgery on the left kidney. Additionally, the patient experienced severe complications following the procedure, which have left him bedridden for the past two years.