Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Greater Noida: Eatery owner refuses to serve food on New Year’s Day, murdered
noida news

Greater Noida: Eatery owner refuses to serve food on New Year’s Day, murdered

Police have arrested two people on Saturday for allegedly killing a 27-year-old eatery owner inside a shopping complex after he refused to serve the suspects food earlier that day in Greater Noida, said officials
Greater Noida: Eatery owner refuses to serve food on New Year’s Day, murdered
Published on Jan 02, 2022 12:19 AM IST
ByShafaque Alam

Police have arrested two people on Saturday for allegedly killing a 27-year-old eatery owner inside a shopping complex after he refused to serve the suspects food earlier that day in Greater Noida, said officials.

The victim -- Kapil Rana, a native of Dhaulana in Hapur -- had been running SR Food Service at Omaxe Arcade near Pari Chowk for the past six years.

The suspects were identified as Akash, 30, and Yogendra, 30 -- residents of Greater Noida.

Anil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of the Beta 2 police station, said that the eatery only delivers food online. “Police received a phone call at 3:30am on Saturday about the incident. The caller said that the two suspects shot the eatery owner, Rana, dead after he refused to serve them food.”

Police took the victim to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead, he added.

A case has been registered against the two suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder) at the Beta 2 police station on Saturday, Kumar said.

RELATED STORIES

The 35-year-old eatery’s cook -- Praveen Kumar -- is an eyewitness in the case.

“Praveen said that the two suspects reached the eatery at 1:30am on Saturday and ordered paratha. When Rana told them that the eatery caters to only online orders, the two suspects created a ruckus there,” Kumar said.

Rana dialled 112 and a PCR van, which patrols the area, reached the spot. The suspects fled the spot after the police arrived there.

At 3:30am, the two suspects again visited the eatery, this time armed with an illegal weapon. “They opened three shots of bullets at Rana, and injured him in the chest,” he said.

Amit Kumar, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that Praveen revealed during questioning that Akash frequently visited the eatery. “We arrested both Akash and Yogendra from Greater Noida at 10am on Saturday,” he said.

Police have also recovered the weapon used in the crime. The suspects were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Saturday.

Sarita Rana, 30, sister of the victim, said that she and her family members were in Maharashtra’s Shirdi for a pilgrimage. “My brother used to return home at night. On New Year’s Eve i.e, Friday (December 31, 2021) he came home late. Some of his staff had left the place, and he was about to leave for work, when the suspects arrived at the eatery and opened fire. We do not have much information about the incident. Now, we are returning to Greater Noida,” Rana said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Vaishno Devi stampede
Horoscope 2022
Omicron
PM Kisan
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP