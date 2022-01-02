Greater Noida: Eatery owner refuses to serve food on New Year’s Day, murdered

Police have arrested two people on Saturday for allegedly killing a 27-year-old eatery owner inside a shopping complex after he refused to serve the suspects food earlier that day in Greater Noida, said officials.

The victim -- Kapil Rana, a native of Dhaulana in Hapur -- had been running SR Food Service at Omaxe Arcade near Pari Chowk for the past six years.

The suspects were identified as Akash, 30, and Yogendra, 30 -- residents of Greater Noida.

Anil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of the Beta 2 police station, said that the eatery only delivers food online. “Police received a phone call at 3:30am on Saturday about the incident. The caller said that the two suspects shot the eatery owner, Rana, dead after he refused to serve them food.”

Police took the victim to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead, he added.

A case has been registered against the two suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder) at the Beta 2 police station on Saturday, Kumar said.

The 35-year-old eatery’s cook -- Praveen Kumar -- is an eyewitness in the case.

“Praveen said that the two suspects reached the eatery at 1:30am on Saturday and ordered paratha. When Rana told them that the eatery caters to only online orders, the two suspects created a ruckus there,” Kumar said.

Rana dialled 112 and a PCR van, which patrols the area, reached the spot. The suspects fled the spot after the police arrived there.

At 3:30am, the two suspects again visited the eatery, this time armed with an illegal weapon. “They opened three shots of bullets at Rana, and injured him in the chest,” he said.

Amit Kumar, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that Praveen revealed during questioning that Akash frequently visited the eatery. “We arrested both Akash and Yogendra from Greater Noida at 10am on Saturday,” he said.

Police have also recovered the weapon used in the crime. The suspects were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Saturday.

Sarita Rana, 30, sister of the victim, said that she and her family members were in Maharashtra’s Shirdi for a pilgrimage. “My brother used to return home at night. On New Year’s Eve i.e, Friday (December 31, 2021) he came home late. Some of his staff had left the place, and he was about to leave for work, when the suspects arrived at the eatery and opened fire. We do not have much information about the incident. Now, we are returning to Greater Noida,” Rana said.