Greater Noida hospital in dock for charging parents 45k for eye surgery that never happened

A private hospital in Greater Noida is in the dock after the parents of a seven-year-old boy alleged that the hospital charged them ₹45,000 for an eye surgery on their son without actually performing the operation, said police on Thursday. Police said the complaint has been forwarded to the chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, for further investigation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representational image only)

The boy’s father, Nitin Bhati, claimed that Anand Spectrum Hospital, located in Gamma 1, Greater Noida, took ₹45,000 from him for an eye surgery on the boy without actually performing the operation.

The family reported that they brought their child to the hospital on Monday after he complained of persistent watering from his left eye.

“After my son complained of discomfort in his left eye, we reached the hospital in Gamma 1 and we were told that there was a foreign particle in his eye, which needed to be surgically removed. We were charged ₹45,000 by the hospital for the treatment on Monday. After the procedure, they showed me a photo of a small metal-like object that they claimed was removed from out son’s eye,” said Bhati, who is a property dealer.

The fraud came to fore during a follow-up visit at a different hospital. The doctor there told Bhati that no surgery was performed on either of the boy’s eyes. The family also alleged that the bandage was put on the right eye when the child had complained of discomfort in the left one. A probe has been ordered against the hospital, police said.

“A complaint has been received from a Greater Noida family that alleged that a private hospital charged them ₹45,000 without actually performing a surgery. The matter has been forwarded to the CMO for investigation,” said Vidyut Goyal, station house officer, Beta 2.

The child has been dealing with nausea among other symptoms, purportedly due to the anesthesia, even though no surgery was performed on him, the family said.

“When we returned home, our son told us that he still had discomfort in his left eye, while the bandage on the right eye, which was fine. A follow-up visit to another eye specialist revealed that no surgery was actually performed, neither on the left nor the right eye,” Bhati said.

Family said their complaint wasn’t accepted by the police and they were told that the matter had to be forwarded to the CMO for a probe by an expert panel.

“When we went to file a complaint, the police told us they couldn’t accept it right away because the case first needs to be investigated by the CMO. We want the hospital to be shut down to prevent other families from facing the same ordeal. We also demand a full refund of the fee we paid for this unnecessary and distressing experience,” Bhati said.

CMO, Dr Sunil Sharma said the case will be thoroughly probed.

HT tried to connect with Dr Anand Verma, owner, Anand Spectrum Hospital, but the calls went unanswered. However, a hospital representative requesting anonymity said, “The allegations of fraud are entirely baseless. This incident was due to an unfortunate error by a nurse, who mistakenly placed the bandage on the wrong eye. However, the treatment itself was conducted correctly on the affected eye. We encourage the family to have the child’s eyes examined at a higher medical facility to verify that a medical procedure was indeed performed. Should they find otherwise, we are open to accepting the allegations.”