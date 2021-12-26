Greater Noida: Kenyan woman allegedly dies by suicide in Sector Chi 5, probe on

Two people were questioned on Sunday after a 25-year-old Kenyan woman died after allegedly jumping off the 14th floor of a high-rise in Greater Noida’s Sector Chi 5 in the morning, said officials.

Anil Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector Beta 2 police station, said that the residents informed the police about the incident at 4am on Sunday. “Police took the victim to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared her dead,” Kumar said, adding that the woman came from Kenya to Greater Noida four days ago, and had been staying at her male friend’s flat in the housing complex in Sector Chi 5.

“It was revealed during investigation that the victim, her male friend and a female friend -- both Nigerian citizens, who live in India for work -- returned home after partying on Christmas (December 25) night. After some time, the victim and her male friend got into a fight over some personal issues (yet to be known) late Saturday night. Later, the victim jumped from the balcony of the apartment on the 14th floor early Sunday,” Kumar added.

Police have questioned the two people -- the victim’s friends present at the Christmas party -- in connection with the incident, and an investigation is underway. “Her body was sent for post mortem, and the report is awaited. We have not received any complaint from the victim’s kin in the case,” Kumar said.