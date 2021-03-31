Home / Cities / Noida News / Greater Noida makes map approval, completion certification issuance online from today
noida news

Greater Noida makes map approval, completion certification issuance online from today

GREATER NOIDA: In order to maintain transparency in public works, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has decided to stop approving building maps and completion certificates offline
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 11:50 PM IST
HT Image

GREATER NOIDA: In order to maintain transparency in public works, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has decided to stop approving building maps and completion certificates offline. Beginning April 1, these will only be approved online, said officials.

The authority’s chief executive officer Narendra Bhooshan on Tuesday held a meeting with officials of the planning and IT departments to get the process started. Officials said the CEO has deputed 12 staff members who have been trained to carry out the job – six will handle the traffic of work coming from property allottees online while six from the planning department will conduct physical inspections.

“The authority will initially run this facility to check anomalies in a month or so, and once it starts functioning properly, the system will be enhanced further to serve allottees,” said Deep Chand, additional CEO of the authority.

As per process, once a property allottee, be it from a group housing section, individual residential plot, institutional, industrial, farmer’s plot or commercial, its building owner has to obtain a completion certificate before shifting into the premises. Besides, before starting construction work, allottees have to obtain approval for the building’s map. Subsequently, the authority’s department checks the map to ascertain whether the map is in line with the building bylaws or not. Meanwhile, to give approval for completion certificate once the building is ready, the planning department verifies if the building is constructed as per the approved map or not.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Developers submit plan for sports facilities in Noida Sector 79

Man arrested for raping mentally challenged woman in Indirapuram

Noida: Temperature drops slightly but will soar now, say weather experts

Ghaziabad municipal bonds oversubscribed four times

“Once the allottee applies for a building map or completion certificate, he or she will have to submit all requisite documents such as allotment letter, approved map and no-dues certificate, etc. The team will check if the map is in line with bylaws and if yes, it will be approved,” said Chand. He further added that if the building is found built as per the approved map, the planning staff member will give approval so that the online sanction can be granted.

Officials said soon, the authority will fix the specific dates within which map approval or completion will be granted. Officials said the CEO has indicated that if the work is not done in a timely manner, action will be initiated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
PAN Aadhaar Linking
Assembly Election News
Gold Price Today
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021
Ajaz Khan
Rajveer Deol
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP