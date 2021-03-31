Greater Noida makes map approval, completion certification issuance online from today

GREATER NOIDA: In order to maintain transparency in public works, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has decided to stop approving building maps and completion certificates offline. Beginning April 1, these will only be approved online, said officials.

The authority’s chief executive officer Narendra Bhooshan on Tuesday held a meeting with officials of the planning and IT departments to get the process started. Officials said the CEO has deputed 12 staff members who have been trained to carry out the job – six will handle the traffic of work coming from property allottees online while six from the planning department will conduct physical inspections.

“The authority will initially run this facility to check anomalies in a month or so, and once it starts functioning properly, the system will be enhanced further to serve allottees,” said Deep Chand, additional CEO of the authority.

As per process, once a property allottee, be it from a group housing section, individual residential plot, institutional, industrial, farmer’s plot or commercial, its building owner has to obtain a completion certificate before shifting into the premises. Besides, before starting construction work, allottees have to obtain approval for the building’s map. Subsequently, the authority’s department checks the map to ascertain whether the map is in line with the building bylaws or not. Meanwhile, to give approval for completion certificate once the building is ready, the planning department verifies if the building is constructed as per the approved map or not.

“Once the allottee applies for a building map or completion certificate, he or she will have to submit all requisite documents such as allotment letter, approved map and no-dues certificate, etc. The team will check if the map is in line with bylaws and if yes, it will be approved,” said Chand. He further added that if the building is found built as per the approved map, the planning staff member will give approval so that the online sanction can be granted.

Officials said soon, the authority will fix the specific dates within which map approval or completion will be granted. Officials said the CEO has indicated that if the work is not done in a timely manner, action will be initiated.