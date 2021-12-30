Greater Noida: Man cheats a person by promising job in Indian Railways, arrested

The Gautam Budh Nagar police arrested a 32-year-old man on Wednesday afternoon from Greater Noida for allegedly duping a person on the pretext of getting him a job in the Indian Railways. The suspect had already taken ₹1 lakh as advance from the person and finalised the whole deal for ₹7 lakh, said police.

According to police, the suspect has been identified as Kartikeya Sharma, a native of Bulandshahr district, currently living in Beta sector of Greater Noida. Police have also recovered a car, which has a blue beacon and bore stickers of ‘Government of India’.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim on Wednesday morning, he recently got in touch with Sharma, who assured to get him a job in the railways.

“The two finalised a deal for ₹7 lakh, of which Sharma asked for ₹1 lakh as advance payment,” said Anil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Beta 2 police station.

“Sharma took all the educational documents from the victim and started asking for ₹40,000 more as advance payment. The victim gave his documents but got suspicious when Sharma asked for more money and approached police,” said Kumar.

“We have seized a Hyundai Creta, which had ‘Government of India’ stickers pasted on the front and rear of the car. We have recovered some documents, school and college passing certificates, along with some passport size photos, of the victim,” said the SHO.

Police said that Sharma was unemployed and was looking to earn quick money. “We are investigating if he has been involved in similar cases in the past or not. So far, during investigation, he revealed that this was the first time he duped someone. He was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody,” said Kumar.