Greater Noida resident robbed at gunpoint, cops file case after six days

Published on May 31, 2022 12:24 AM IST
The Gautam Budh Nagar police registered a case on Monday against unidentified miscreants for robbing and attacking a 35-year-old Greater Noida (west) resident.

The incident happened around 8.40pm on May 23 near the Ecotech III police station when Jyotindra Dubey was driving home.

“I had stopped my car on the road when a man knocked on my window and asked for an address. As I unlocked the car, another man got in from the other side, and sat next to me yielding a gun. They hit me with the gun, took my phone and fled the scene,” Dubey said in his complaint.

According to the police, Dubey dialled 112 after the incident, and was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

“The victim suffered injuries to his head and was admitted to the hospital. He was discharged on May 26. We received his complaint on May 29 and registered a case under section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused will be nabbed soon,” said Harish Chandar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida central.

