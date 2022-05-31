Greater Noida resident robbed at gunpoint, cops file case after six days
The Gautam Budh Nagar police registered a case on Monday against unidentified miscreants for robbing and attacking a 35-year-old Greater Noida (west) resident.
The incident happened around 8.40pm on May 23 near the Ecotech III police station when Jyotindra Dubey was driving home.
“I had stopped my car on the road when a man knocked on my window and asked for an address. As I unlocked the car, another man got in from the other side, and sat next to me yielding a gun. They hit me with the gun, took my phone and fled the scene,” Dubey said in his complaint.
According to the police, Dubey dialled 112 after the incident, and was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
“The victim suffered injuries to his head and was admitted to the hospital. He was discharged on May 26. We received his complaint on May 29 and registered a case under section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused will be nabbed soon,” said Harish Chandar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida central.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics