Greater Noida: Retired ITBP officer duped of 3L in online fraud

A retired officer of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was allegedly duped of about ₹3 lakh on the pretext of getting his bank complaint resolved online.

According to the police complaint by victim Ravindra Pandey, a resident of ITBP housing complex in Greater Noida, he received a text message on December 14 last year saying that ₹590 had been deducted from his account as credit card charges.

“As I do not have a credit card, I mailed the bank about the issue. Soon, I got a reply saying that I should also flag my complaint on the bank’s Twitter account. After I posted the complaint on Twitter, along with my contact details, I received a call from a person posing as the bank’s customer care executive,” said Pandey in his complaint.

The caller asked the victim to lodge the complaint online and offered to help for the same, police said.

“He asked me to download a mobile application and narrated some steps which I followed. However, I noticed that the application did not have the name of my bank and I sensed something wrong and immediately logged out. Within minutes, I received a message from the bank saying that an amount of ₹1,99,998 was deducted in two transactions. Soon, I got another message saying an amount of ₹97,000 was deducted,” said the complainant.

Pandey later contacted the cyber cell where he submitted the complaint on December 15. After primary investigation, a case was registered at Beta 2 police station on February 7, police said.

“As per protocol, the complaint that was received at the cyber cell was first investigated. After the investigation, the complaint was forwarded to the police station concerned for registration of FIR in February,” said Anil Kumar, station house officer, Beta 2 police station.

An FIR has been registered against an unknown suspect under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code, police said.