Greater Noida’s first C&D waste plant to be ready in 18 months
The Greater Noida authority on Thursday said it expedited the work on a construction and demolition (C&D) waste recycling plant in Sector Ecotech 3, which will be ready for use in the next 18 months.
The city’s first C&D waste plant is being constructed on 4.5 acres of land and will be used to recycle waste to make tiles, bricks, slabs and other material.
Officials said the authority decided to set up this plant because Greater Noida generates around 100 tonnes of construction and demolition waste daily.
“Greater Noida is growing at a fast pace and a huge quantity of construction and demolition waste is being generated every day. In the absence of a construction and demolition waste plant, realtors, individuals and contractors dump debris and construction waste in vacant plots, causing sanitation issues in the city. But now the waste will be recycled and handled at this plant,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.
The authority has already started collecting construction and demolition waste from 35 sites in the city. The authority plans to transport the waste to the plant in the next six months, said officials.
The authority has planned collection centres in sectors 1, 10, Ecotech 12, Beta 1, Delta 3, Sigma 2 and Knowledge Park 3, Greater Noida West. Residents can contact the authority at 9315906083 to hand over the construction waste. Officials said the authority will charge ₹407 per tonne to transport the waste to the plant.
“Residents can also file a complaint if anyone is found dumping the waste at undesignated sites,” said an official of the Greater Noida authority.
