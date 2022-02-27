Greater Noida student studying in Ukraine returns home after days of ordeal

Vishwa Bharti, a native of Greater Noida west and a final year medical student, was among the 490 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine to have been flown from the war-ravaged country to India in Air India’s two evacuation flights on Sunday.

The 25-year-old is a student of Bukovinian State Medical University in Chernivtsi in western Ukraine, about 550km from Kyiv.

Bharti and other fellow Indian students left the university on February 24 for Kyiv to catch a flight to India.

“We had booked a private bus from Chernivtsi to Kyiv...by the time we reached Kyiv, the city had been cordoned off as the invasion had begun and our flight too was cancelled. We had to return back to the city. As there was commotion and chaos on the roads, it took us about four hours just to leave the city,” said Bharti, who has been studying in Ukraine since 2016.

Panic gripped Bharti as she was unsure if they will be able to make it out Kyiv and whether she will be able to make it back home. Her father Sushil Kumar said, “We were worried for her but also assured that she will be able to come back home.”

Bharti reached the university just in the nick of time on February 25, to find her name in the second batch of students to be evacuated from Ukraine.

She, along with 240 other Indian medical students of the university, took a bus arranged by student contractors to the Ukraine-Romania border, about 40km away. The journey was another uphill task for the students as their bus dropped them about 10km away from the border because of heavy traffic congestion.

“We walked for about 9km to reach the Romanian border. On reaching, the Indian embassy in Romania immediately got in touch with us and we were taken to the capital Bucharest. We reached the international airport on early morning of February 26,” said Bharti.

She reached the Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi at 3am on Sunday and was received by her family. “I am relieved that I am back home but I am worried for my friends and other students from the Indian community who are still stranded in Ukraine,” said Bharti who is in constant touch with over 900 Indian students there via various Whatsapp groups.

Talking about how the situation back in Ukraine, Bharti said Indian students were the most confused and clueless people there as the Indian government constantly issued advisories saying that ‘essential’ category of students can stay back in the country. “Until a week ago, we were being told that there will not be any war. Hence, we stayed put in the country as it is our final year and we have to be physically present for the exams at the university to get our degree. Later, we packed our bags after the Indian advisory asked all students to be evacuated,” she said.

Though Bharti’s family is happy that she is home, they are now concerned about their daughter’s medical degree. “This was her final year. By June, she would have completed her course and got the degree. She has already devoted five years of her life there,” said Kumar, who works at an insurance firm.

