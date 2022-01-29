Greater Noida: Two held for looting commuters after offering lift in car

Two persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly robbing commuters after offering them a lift in their car.

The suspects were identified as Mohammad Asif, 25, and Mohammad Shahnawaz, 26, both residents of Nai Abadi in Dadri, police said, adding that their two accomplices are still at large.

Anil Kumar, station house officer of Beta 2 police station, said that on January 23, Ravindra Kumar, 30, a resident of Mainpuri, filed a complaint against the suspects at Beta 2 police station.

In his complaint, Ravidnra said that he, along with his two friends, reached Pari Chowk to get a bus for Firozabad. “Two suspects reached there and asked us where we wanted to go. We said that we have to go to Firozabad. The two suspects then talked to someone over phone, and soon two other suspects reached there in a Hyundai Santro car,” Ravindra said.

The two persons in the car offered a lift to the victim and his two friends saying they were also going to Firozabad, police said, adding that the two suspects who had first interacted with the victim also boarded the car.

The complainant said that on the way, the four suspects said that the car belongs to a company and they need to make an entry of the belongings/valuables at the company’s office in Dankaur. “They asked us to deposit the mobile phones, purses and cash. We believed them and gave our two mobile phones and ₹20,000 in cash. They dropped us off at a place in Dankaur and asked us to wait till they returned. We waited there for two hours but they did not return. We later realised that they cheated us and fled with our valuables,” the complainant said.

Police said they scanned the CCTV footage of the area and identified the car involved in the crime. “On Friday, we received information about the movement of suspects near Pari Chowk. A police team reached the spot and arrested the two suspects and recovered two stolen mobile phones, a car and ₹6,500 cash from their possession. They were produced in court that sent them to judicial custody. Two other accomplices identified as Raja, 24, and Sajid, 25, residents of Dankaur, are at large,” the SHO said.