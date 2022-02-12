Greater Noida: Wife among four arrested for killing man in Rabupura, say police

The police on Saturday arrested four persons, including the estranged wife of a man, for allegedly killing him and setting the body afire in Rabupura area of Greater Noida.

The charred body of Veerpal Singh, (35), a native of Mirzapur village, was found at his home on February 10. The suspects have been identified as his wife Neha alias Basu, (32), a resident of Mirzapur, her male friend Mukesh Kumar,(33), a resident of Dankaur, and two hired killers – Bhudev Sharma, (26), a resident of Rabupura, and Raj Kumar, (30), from Kakod in Bulandshahr.

Amit Kumar, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that Veerpal’s wife Neha had informed police about the incident on Thursday night, and tried to mislead the investigation. “She said that her husband was found dead under mysterious circumstances. A police team visited the spot and found Veerpal’s charred body in the bedroom,” he said.

Police said Veerpal’s elder brother Karanpal Singh, a resident of Haryana, filed a complaint and alleged that the victim’s wife was involved in the alleged murder.

Karanpal said that he had five brothers and four of them had relocated to Haryana with their family members, while Veerpal stayed back at their native village. In 2008, Veerpal married Neha and they have a son and two daughters.

Karanpal alleged that Neha developed a friendship with Mukesh Kumar, who worked as a salesman at a garment shop in Dankaur. She left Veerpal’s house with her son and daughters and started living with him from the year 2018.

The DCP said suspect Neha was interrogated on Saturday and she had confessed to the crime. “The woman said that she had differences with Veerpal, who wanted to transfer his properties in his brothers’ name, while she wanted them to be in their children’s name. Finally, Neha and Mukesh Kumar took the services of the hired killers and paid them ₹50,000 to kill Veerpal,” he said.

Police said on Thursday night, the four accused purchased five litres of petrol from a fuel station in Dankaur. “Veerpal had gone to a relative’s place that evening and the suspects hid themselves in his house at around 10pm. When Veerpal returned home after an hour and went inside the bedroom, the accused strangled him to death. The suspects then sprayed the petrol and set him ablaze to destroy evidence,” DCP Kumar said.

The police have recovered a motorcycle used in the crime and ₹32,000 cash from the two hired killers. The money was given to the duo as an advance payment.

A case has been registered against the four accused under sections 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The four suspects were produced in a court and sent to judicial custody.