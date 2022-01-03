Greater Noida: Woman killed as truck hits motorcycle in Dadri, driver on the run

A 30-year-old woman died while her husband and daughter were injured when a speeding truck allegedly hit the motorcycle they were riding in Dadri on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Parul Singh, a resident of Sikandrabad in Bulandshahr. Manish Singh, 32, and his daughter Gargi, 5, escaped with minor injuries, police said, adding that the truck driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle on the spot.

Manish later filed a complaint at Dadri police station, and a case was registered against unknown person under sections 304-A (death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 388 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, police said, adding that Manish, along with his family, was returning to Sikandrabad after visiting his in-laws’ place in Jarcha.

According to Manish’s friend Omkar, who visited Greater Noida after getting information about the accident, Manish’s wife and daughter were at Birpur village in Jarcha. “My friend, along with his wife and daughter, left for Sikandrabad at 2.24pm. The woman was riding pillion with the child. Near Luharli toll plaza in Dadri, a truck loaded with gas cylinders hit the motorcycle from behind. The three persons on the motorcycle were dragged a few metres,” he said.

Omkar said that Manish escaped with minor injuries as he was wearing a helmet. “Parul was not wearing helmet at the time of the accident. The mother-daughter duo was admitted to a private hospital where the woman was declared brought dead. The child is undergoing treatment and she is stable,” he said.

Sanjeev Kumar, station house officer of Dadri police station, said, “A police team visited the spot after getting the information. We have seized the truck. We will soon arrest the truck driver,” he said.