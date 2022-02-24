Greater Noida: Yeida starts issuing lease plan of plots for Jewar apparel park

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has issued lease plans of 29 plots at the upcoming apparel park in Jewar to start possession process for the same, officials said on Wednesday. The 150-acre apparel park is coming up in Sector 29, next to the proposed Jewar International Airport.

At the apparel park, a total of 91 plots will be allotted to entrepreneurs who are part of the Noida Apparel Export Cluster (NAEC). Of these, 82 plots have already been allotted, said the Yeida officials.

Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida, said, “While eight lease plans were issued last week, 21 more issued on Wednesday. The allottees are required to get the lease plans signed by different departments of the authority in order to start the possession process. The plots at the Apparel Park are ready for possession as sewer lines have been laid as well as streetlights and other facilities are almost complete.”

The remaining lease plans will also be issued by the end of March, said the officials.

According to Lalit Thukral, president of NAEC, plot allottees are expected to start construction as soon as possession is given.

“The units which are engaged in manufacturing and making garments and apparel have been allotted plots at the park. Once the possession process is complete, industries will start construction and the hub will be ready by 2023,” said Thukral, who is also the convener of readymade garments, UP Export Promotion Council.

The apparel park was conceived in 2018 and in February 2020, the scheme of plots was opened for allotment. The park is expected to draw an investment of around ₹2,500 crore and earn ₹5,000 crore foreign exchange annually, said Thukral.

“Prominent garment and apparel houses have been allotted plots at the apparel park which will further strengthen the district’s presence in the industry and generate employment for 500,000 people. The NAEC industries will make sure to employ a majority of people from nearby villages and towns and 70% of the workforce will be women,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON