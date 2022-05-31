Gusty winds uproot trees, disrupt electricity in Noida

A thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds held up traffic, uprooted trees and caused much damage to infrastructure in several parts of Gautam Budh Nagar late Monday afternoon.

The wind and brief showers brought down the mercury, bringing residents some relief from the heat, with Noida recording a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 28.4 degrees Celsius. However, the storm caused bigger problems across Noida and Greater Noida--the unusually gusty winds with speeds of 40-60kmph also exposed the quality of construction in many areas, where windows, building glass façades and other structures came crashing down. However, no injuries were reported, authorities said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), “Most of the southwestern national Capital region (NCR) saw gusty winds with a speed of 40-60kmph, accompanied by rain and dust storm between 2.30pm and 5.30pm on Monday.”

According to IMD, Noida recorded0.5mm of rainfall on Monday.A partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain and thundershowers towards the evening is expected on Tuesday as well.

While traffic slowed down during the rain that lasted for about half-an-hour, the situation worsened soon after in the aftermath of the wind storm. Interestingly, the main bottleneck at the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway occurred when a large hoarding unipole fell on the main carriageway outside the traffic police office in Sector 14A.

Traffic also slowed down on the main DSC Road and Dadri-Kulesara Road near the Haldoni exit, Tilpata, Surajpur T-point and Sector 60 underpass due to water logging. However, all these locations were cleared within an hour by the traffic police. In Sector 137, traffic slowed down after an electricity pole fell on the main road near Exotica Fresco apartments.

“The major bottlenecks were near Mahamaya Flyover, where commuters take DND Flyway towards Film City and across Greater Noida West. In most places, the bottlenecks occurred because of uprooted trees. However, most areas were cleared and traffic was almost back to normal by 7pm,” said a traffic police spokesperson.

Following the storm, authorities said that several trees were uprooted in sectors 15A, 24, 22, 11, 50, 31 (near Janta Flats), and near Army Public School. Residents took to social media to complain about the fallen trees that had blocked or damaged roads and parked vehicles.

“The storm this time wreaked havoc in Sector 50, where at least a couple of large trees fell. Parts of our boundary wall and several parked cars came under the trees,” said Rajiva Singh, a resident of Stellar Kings Court in Sector 50.

Residents in other areas were disturbed by the falling glass and other materials from buildings.

“The quality of material used in our society is so poor that every time there is a storm, there is some incident. After every storm, large glass pieces from windows or concrete break and fall, or tarpaulin sheets blow away,” said Siddharth Arya, a resident of Logix Blossom County, Sector 137, Noida.

Power outages were also reported in several areas for over two hours since 4pm as falling trees disrupted electricity lines.

“Around 5pm on Sunday, there was a power outage due to some fault in the supply line and there was no electricity throughout the night.The supply was cut again around the same time on Monday due to the thunderstorm, and we can only wait and see when it is restored,” said Ashok Kumar, a resident of Omicron 1 in Greater Noida.

Residents of sectors 49 and 37 and a few other areas also reported over two hours of power outages on Monday evening.