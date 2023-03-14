Gzb civic body gets 5 police vehicles, 20 personnel for enforcement drives

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation on Tuesday received five enforcement vehicles and a dedicated police force of 20 personnel from the Uttar Pradesh Police to carry out surveillance and enforcement activities. Four personnel have been deployed with each of the five vehicles, officials aware of the matter said. Five vehicles have been dedicated to the five corporation zones of Vasundhara, Kavi Nagar, Mohan Nagar, City and Vijay Nagar. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Five vehicles have been dedicated to the five corporation zones of Vasundhara, Kavi Nagar, Mohan Nagar, City and Vijay Nagar. Officials said each vehicle will have a sub-inspector, a head constable and two constables, including a woman constable.

“For several years, we have been trying to get a dedicated police force for the corporation. So far, only the Kanpur municipal corporation has such a force. We have received five vehicles which will have a team of four personnel each. Each vehicle will supplement enforcement activities such as removal of encroachments, tracking solid waste dump sites and offences related to dumping of construction and demolition waste, among others,” said Nitin Gaur, municipal commissioner.

Officials said these teams will not have to wait for the civil police personnel to arrive to intervene in cases of encroachment. The sub-inspector will be armed with a pistol while the others will carry batons and shields, officials added.

“Whenever the enforcement officers need police assistance, they may call these vehicles along with dedicated personnel. The teams have been provided directly by the UP Police and will not be under the Ghaziabad police. We are also trying to get one more personnel for each of the five vehicles. This activity will boost our enforcement activities,” Gaur said.

The corporation largely needs police for its anti-encroachment drives on government land. The encroachments are mostly shops, kiosks, and illegal constructions erected by land grabbers.

