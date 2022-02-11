Gzb: Voter turnout drops in 3 urban seats, improves in two rural segments

Ghaziabad recorded the lowest voter turnout of the 11 districts that went to polls in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Thursday and the dismal polling in the three assembly segments of Muradnagar, Sahibabad and Ghaziabad played a major role in the district faring so poorly.

In fact, figures from the Election Commission of India (ECI) show that these three segments have been witnessing a constant decline in polling since the 2012 assembly elections.

Ghaziabad district has five assembly constituencies and according to the latest updated electoral rolls, there were 512,752 voters in Loni, 456,745 voters in Muradnagar, 1,020,386 voters in Sahibabad, 472,771 voters in Ghaziabad and 331,211 voters in Modinagar.

Data from the ECI -- only provisional figures are available for 2022 -- shows that while Muradnagar recorded a voter turnout of 62.34% in 2012, it dropped to 60.48% in 2017 and 59.70% this year.

Sahibabad also showed a similar decline -- it had a voter turnout of 49.31% in 2012, 49.20% in 2017 and 47.22% in 2022.

Ghaziabad’s voter turnout fell from 54.08% in 2012 to 53.27% in 2017 and further to 51.77% this year.

“Although Muradnagar is primarily a rural segment, there are several urban colonies such as Raj Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Kavi Nagar and Govindpuram, where people did not largely turn up to vote. The Sahibabad segment also has similar issues with people from high-rises not participating in the voting process. A lot of people from the urban settlements in Ghaziabad also stayed away from voting,” said Vikrant Sharma, a lawyer at Ghaziabad district and sessions court.

“Many people in urban areas relate with cities such as Delhi or Gurugram, where they go for jobs. So, they somehow don’t relate or feel connected with Uttar Pradesh. That results in a low turnout in urban segments,” Sharma said.

On the other hand, the two rural segments of Loni and Modinagar have shown a significant increase in voter turnout in the last three elections.

From 60.19% in 2012 and 60.12% in 2017, the polling in Loni increased to 61.87% these elections. Likewise, the polling in Modinagar has also improved from 62.61% in 2012 to 64.76% in 2017 and 66.5% in 2022, which is the highest voter turnout this time in the five assembly constituencies of Ghaziabad district.

“The reason for the high turnout is evident -- rural voters have dominated the voting process this time. The bitterness in the wake of the farmers’ agitation, the base of which was UP-Gate in Ghaziabad, spurred more rural voters to come out and vote. It is estimated that even in urban segments, the turnout has been more in areas that have voters from the lower middle-class and marginalised sections,” said Sanjay Mishra, associate professor (political science) from MMH Degree College, Ghaziabad.

“There is a need for serious rethinking about people’s participation in voting. Otherwise, a particular group of voters select a candidate of their choice and the educated and informed voters in urban pockets complain about works not being taken up by public representatives,” said KK Sharma, associate professor (history) from MMG College, Modinagar.

“A lot of funds are also spent on voter awareness programmes each election, but the voter turnout is not heartening. If the voter turnout does not increase, we need to rethink the whole concept and relevance of model booths, pink booths, etc., -- whether these actually induce people to come out and vote or not. Any errors in electoral rolls, such as addition or deletion of names, may also discourage voters from voting,” he said.

The yearlong protest of farmers, which ended in December last year after the Parliament rolled back the three farm laws, witnessed a huge participation of farmers from western Uttar Pradesh districts. The issue of farmers has been the main agenda of every political party these elections, with each of them rolling out sops in their manifestoes.

Sahibabad, which comprises upscale areas such as Indirapuram, Vaishali, Vasundhara, Kaushambi among others, and has the maximum number of voters, had the lowest voter turnout (47.22%) among the 58 assembly seats that went to polls on Thursday. The highest turnout was in Kairana in Shamli, which recorded 75.12% voting.

“If we are to look at the average voter turnout in the district these elections, then it is 58% -- if one includes part of Dhaulana (in Hapur district). Otherwise, the average is a dismal 55%. The turnout has been more in rural areas and low in the urban areas, which was the case even during previous elections. This time, the fear of Covid may have also deterred residents from turning up to vote,” said R K Singh, district election officer.

