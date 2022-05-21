Handover logjam ends as Ghaziabad civic body agrees to take over 3 key services in Indirapuram

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation on Saturday said it would take over three key services – horticulture, operation and maintenance of streetlights and cleaning activities – in Indirapuram from the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) next week.

Indirapuram’s seven wards currently comprise over 80,000 residential units, according to official estimates. A number of infrastructure projects in Indirapuram have remained stalled due to the handover logjam between the GDA--which developed the township in the 1990s-- and the Ghaziabad municipal corporation since 2017. After several protests by local councillors, talks between the authority and the corporation commenced in 2018. While the GDA claims that it is ready to hand over the township, the corporation says the GDA first needs to fix several infrastructure deficiencies before it can take over the township.

“Since the matter has been pending for a long time, we discussed the proposal in our board meeting on Saturday and gave the go-ahead for the takeover of three key services. Horticulture will involve the maintenance of parks and green areas, while cleaning activities will involve solid waste collection and its safe disposal and processing. Door-to-door collection activities will also start and user charges, like in other wards, will be levied,” said Mahendra Singh Tanwar, municipal commissioner.

The corporation already charges house tax from households in Indirapuram.

“We will take over other services such as those related to drinking water, sewerage, drainage and other civil infrastructure services once the authority fully develops them or pays us to develop these facilities. We will be writing to an expert agency to conduct a survey of the gaps in civic infrastructure, and hold meetings with the authority thereafter for the takeover of other services,” Tanwar added.

Sanjay Singh, the councillor from Shipra Sun City in Indirapuram, had also moved a petition in the Allahabad high court last year in order to expedite the handover of Indirapuram to the corporation. Hearings in the case are still ongoing.

“During the course of hearings, both agencies filed their replies regarding the handover process of Indirapuram. There have been several meetings between the two agencies in the past but nothing could materialise. So, I had to resort to legal recourse. This paved the way for a partial handover of services to the corporation. Since the corporation is a specialised agency for civic amenities, the move will benefit residents,” councillor Sanjay Singh said.

Meanwhile, officials of the GDA maintained that they have developed other civic facilities in Indirapuram.

“Had this not been the case, there would have been regular operational issues. With the takeover of three services, our expenditure will reduce only by 20%. The authority at present spends about ₹20 crore annually for maintenance activities in Indirapuram. However, the initiation of the takeover process is a welcome step,” said AK Chaudhary, executive engineer of GDA.

Residents said that they expect faster resolution of their civic issues, and hope that other services are also taken over soon.

“The GDA’s maintenance charges are high, but problems still persist. Further, whenever we approach councillors, they cite their inability to do anything due to the pending handover/takeover process. We hope issues will be resolved more easily now. But, the handover of other services like sewerage, drainage and water supply should also be expedited,” said Alok Kumar, founder-member of the Federation of Association of Apartment Owners.

Other proposals

The corporation in its board meeting on Saturday also gave its assent for the allocation of ₹60 lakh to each of the 100 wards for civic infrastructure works.

The board also agreed to sign an MoU with the GDA regarding the 100-acre land of city forest at Karhera which belongs to the corporation but is maintained by the GDA currently.

“The board decided that an MoU should be signed, else we will take back the land and maintain it ourselves. Since the GDA is taking revenue from it, the singing of the MoU was vital and had been pending for long. With regard to the allocation of ₹60 lakh for each ward, the funds will be allocated subject to availability. The proposal for an integrated parking system and new property tax structure could not be taken up and will be discussed in next meetings,” the municipal commissioner added.

The board also cleared the proposed budget for 2022-23, including an expenditure of ₹1,417 crore against the income of ₹1,337 crore. This was approved by corporation’s executive committee on April 29.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON