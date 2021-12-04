Havildar of Indian Army arrested for harassing woman in Greater Noida

A 32-year-old havildar of the Indian Army was arrested on Friday for allegedly harassing a 24-year-old woman in Greater Noida’s Sector Alpha 2.

The suspect, identified as Sunil Baisla, a resident of Palwal in Haryana, was posted in Maharashtra. He had joined the services in 2008. The woman is single while the suspect is married and has two children, said police.

Anil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector Beta 2 police station, said the woman is a native of Aligarh and was living with her family members in Greater Noida.

“The woman is pursuing MSc in a private college. In 2017, the woman and the suspect connected on a social networking site and started chatting. They met quite a number of times and decided to be in a relationship. However recently, the woman decided to opt out of the relationship. This infuriated the suspect, who came from Maharashtra to Greater Noida on November 30. He stayed in a guest house for a few days and on Thursday, reached the woman’s flat and created a ruckus,” said Kumar.

Police said the woman closed the door from inside and refused to speak to him. “The suspect pelted stones and bricks at the woman’s house from outside and damaged her window and door. He also threatened the victim and her family members of consequences. Based on the complaint, we registered a case against the suspect on Thursday under Section 354-D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC,” said the SHO.

The victim and her family members left for their hometown on Friday fearing for their lives. “The suspect followed the woman to her hometown in Aligarh. We sent a police team and arrested him from Aligarh,” said Kumar. The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.