High court seeks status report over Ghaziabad’s city forest area
The Allahabad high court has stepped in and sought a status report from the Ghaziabad municipal corporation on the city forest near GT Road adjacent to river Hindon while continuing to hear a plea, which has claimed that the forest area was slowly getting destroyed.
On May 9, the court directed that the report be submitted by May 24 and also asked the civic agency about the status of the sewage treatment plant (STP), which the court had earlier directed the civic body to construct in order to prevent untreated water from reaching river Hindon.
The petition was filed in 2012 by councillor Rajendra Tyagi seeking the court’s intervention in restoring the city forest, which is currently spread across 110 acres. In 2008, hundreds of trees in the forest area were destroyed after sewage overflowed from a major city drain passing through the green area.
The green area was declared a city forest in Master Plan 2021 and the land vests with the municipal corporation. In 2012, the Ghaziabad Development Authority also planned to develop a golf course in the green area and Tyagi intervened with his PIL, following which the court directed a status quo in the area.
“The PIL was moved for the protection of the city forest and also the restoration of thousands of trees that were destroyed in 2008. Despite clear directions by the high court in 2012, the corporation did not take the steps required. Now, the court has asked for a status report and we will seek strict compliance of its directions,” said Raj Nagar councillor Tyagi.
In October 11, 2012, the high court directed that a cemented canal be constructed to channel the sewage overflow in the forest area so that it does not destroy the greenery. The court also directed that an STP be constructed so that river Hindon is not polluted.
“The corporation has not constructed the STP as directed by the court and the main drain is also not cemented. This is further adding to the pollution in river Hindon,” Tyagi said.
“It is expected that there will be substantial development and the same will be reported before the court by the learned counsel appearing for the petitioner. In case of failure, the municipal commissioner of Nagar Nigam, Ghaziabad will be directed to be personally present before this court,” the high court had said in October 2012.
On May 9, the court directed the corporation “to file latest status report of the protected forest in the heart of the Ghaziabad city and also the status of the disposal of sewage water into Hindon river especially stating as to whether any sewage treatment plant has been set up before disposal of the treated water into Hindon river and the capacity thereof.”
Municipal commissioner Mahendra Singh Tanwar said efforts are on for the development of the area.
“We have taken up bio remediation at three places along the drain and we are aiming for zero liquid discharge by using the treated water for irrigation purpose. The bio remediation process was also appreciated by the officials of the oversight committee of the National Green Tribunal in April during a visit. The development of the area is being taken up and we have planned a biodiversity park in the city forest without changing its land usage,” Tanwar said.
Noida: Woman found dead in Sector 137, had lodged rape complaint
Noida: The 47-year-old woman who was found dead in the shrubbery of a high-rise in Sector 137 last week had lodged a rape complaint against one of her neighbours in Ranikhet, Uttarakhand, just days before her death, police said on Monday. While police were initially suspecting that the woman had died by suicide, they are now investigating the case from all angles, including that of murder.
UP govt exercise to find why realty firms go bust yields no result yet
A fact-finding exercise initiated by the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in April to “find out the reasons behind realtors leaving Noida and Greater Noida” and turning bankrupt is yet to yield results, officials said. According to officials, the state's real estate business is facing a financial crisis, with 60 realty companies in Noida and Greater Noida itself undergoing corporate insolvency resolution processes (CIRPs) besides several other realtors going bankrupt.
Acid attacks survivors’ rehab expansion: Sheroes Hangout to open two kiosks in Noida today
Two kiosks of Sheroes Hangout Cafe, a model coffeehouse run by survivors of acid attacks, will be opened at the Noida stadium on Tuesday, officials said on Monday. Two such cafes, under the aegis of Chhanv Foundation, a non-profit organisation, have been operating in Agra and Lucknow since 2014.
Over 100 Gzb high-rises lack firefighting systems
Ghaziabad: Many buildings in Ghaziabad lack firefighting measures and have failed to adhere to fire safety norms. Officials of the district fire department said that they have inspected 113 residential high-rise buildings where firefighting systems were absent in the last couple of years. Officials estimate that there are about 300 residential high-rises across Ghaziabad. Sunil Kumar Singh, chief fire officer (CFO), Ghaziabad said that the situation is worse in industrial units and about 90% of them do not have NOCs.
17-year-old shuttler who won three gold medals at Deaflympics felicitated
Noida: Jerlin Anika, the 17-year-old hearing impaired badminton player who won three gold medals at the Deaflympics 2022 in Brazil, was felicitated at an event in Noida on Monday. In 2017, Anika international badminton journey started when she was spotted by a Deaflympics badminton coach. The Noida-based veteran badminton player and coach added that Anika's performance has improved with each year, helping her make the country proud at this year's Deaflympics.
