High-rise death in Noida: Cops suspect suicide

Police on Thursday said a 47-year-old woman who was found dead in a high-rise in Noida’s Sector 137 on Wednesday might have killed herself.

According to police, the woman had been missing since Monday, and was found dead in the shrubbery of her residential society about 10 feet from her first-floor apartment where she lived with her husband, who works in a multinational firm, and two children aged 13 and 19. Until February this year, the woman was a member of the society’s Apartment Owner’s Association (AOA), officials said. Her autopsy report identified the cause of death as ante-mortem injuries due to shock and haemorrhage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, forensic teams went to the spot where her body was found for further investigation. “On the basis of the autopsy report, discussions with the doctor and other evidence, we are investigating the death with possibility of suicide. Officials recreated the scene on Thursday to investigate the possibilities that may have led to the woman’s death,” said deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) Harish Chander.

Police said that prima facie it appeared she died one or two days ago. They added that a security guard spotted the body among the shrubbery near the stairs of the building in which she resided.

“There is no CCTV camera near the spot where the woman’s body was found. It is a small green belt with large shrubs beside the entrance for staircase of the building,” said Chander.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that police are scanning footage from the society’s CCTV cameras of the past three days -- May 9 (the day when she went missing) to May 11 (when her body was found) .

“There is one CCTV camera that covers the elevator of the tower she resided in and another that covers the staircase. Officials are scanning footage from both cameras. So far, she has not been seen in the footage. If footage reveals that she never stepped out of the tower, it will lead to the possibility that the woman may have jumped from her balcony,” said Chander.

Police said they are also questioning some AOA members. “So far no enmity or dispute during the woman’s tenure in the AOA or with any residents has come to the fore,” said the officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On May 5 too, the woman had allegedly gone missing. Her family then traced her to Ranikhet in Uttarakhand and brought her back home. The family had not complained to the police then,” he said.

He added that according to the woman’s family, she was allegedly depressed for the past few months.

“According to the family, the woman was depressed, would stay home and had stopped speaking to everyone,” said DCP Chander.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON