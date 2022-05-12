High-rise death in Noida: Cops suspect suicide
Police on Thursday said a 47-year-old woman who was found dead in a high-rise in Noida’s Sector 137 on Wednesday might have killed herself.
According to police, the woman had been missing since Monday, and was found dead in the shrubbery of her residential society about 10 feet from her first-floor apartment where she lived with her husband, who works in a multinational firm, and two children aged 13 and 19. Until February this year, the woman was a member of the society’s Apartment Owner’s Association (AOA), officials said. Her autopsy report identified the cause of death as ante-mortem injuries due to shock and haemorrhage.
On Thursday, forensic teams went to the spot where her body was found for further investigation. “On the basis of the autopsy report, discussions with the doctor and other evidence, we are investigating the death with possibility of suicide. Officials recreated the scene on Thursday to investigate the possibilities that may have led to the woman’s death,” said deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) Harish Chander.
Police said that prima facie it appeared she died one or two days ago. They added that a security guard spotted the body among the shrubbery near the stairs of the building in which she resided.
“There is no CCTV camera near the spot where the woman’s body was found. It is a small green belt with large shrubs beside the entrance for staircase of the building,” said Chander.
He added that police are scanning footage from the society’s CCTV cameras of the past three days -- May 9 (the day when she went missing) to May 11 (when her body was found) .
“There is one CCTV camera that covers the elevator of the tower she resided in and another that covers the staircase. Officials are scanning footage from both cameras. So far, she has not been seen in the footage. If footage reveals that she never stepped out of the tower, it will lead to the possibility that the woman may have jumped from her balcony,” said Chander.
Police said they are also questioning some AOA members. “So far no enmity or dispute during the woman’s tenure in the AOA or with any residents has come to the fore,” said the officer.
“On May 5 too, the woman had allegedly gone missing. Her family then traced her to Ranikhet in Uttarakhand and brought her back home. The family had not complained to the police then,” he said.
He added that according to the woman’s family, she was allegedly depressed for the past few months.
“According to the family, the woman was depressed, would stay home and had stopped speaking to everyone,” said DCP Chander.
-
Forest dept stops development work at Taljai hill in Pune
Pune: The forest department has accepted the demand from Sahakarnagar residents to immediately stop cement work at Taljai hill. A release in this regard was issued by the department on Thursday, a day after residents met officials and put forth their demands. Residents had planned a “Taljai Bachao Abhiyan” from May 15. Earlier last year, residents staged protests, forcing the Pune Municipal Corporation to put on hold proposed development plan on the hill.
-
Azam takes centrestage in Uttar Pradesh politics
Lucknow: Azam Khan, a senior Samajwadi Party leader who has been in incarceration for over two years in Sitapur jail on various charges, has turned into a rallying point for the opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh. The latest to join the race is the Bahujan Samaj Party. BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday came out in support of Khan, slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party government over continued incarceration of Khan.
-
Pawar attends public meet on PMC projects planned on Vetal tekdi
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Pune Municipal Corporation officials, experts and residents to discuss the proposed tunnel with exits at Panchavati and Gokhalenagar at Vetal tekdi (hill). NCP Member of Parliament, Vandana Chavan, said, “As the project is opposed by the residents, it was decided at the meeting that PMC should prepare a pre-feasibility report before going forward with the plan.”
-
Noida authority sets June 30 deadline for desilting drains
The Noida authority has fixed June 30 as the deadline for desilting stormwater drains across the city to make sure the rainy season ahead does not cause waterlogging. The cleaning and desilting of drains is likely to start by June 1 and the job will be completed in 30 days. The authority officials said that it will spend ₹4 crore on cleaning and desilting drains, including Kondli, Harola and Morna, among others.
-
Ruby Hall Kidney transplant: Managing trustee among 15 booked for alleged malpractice
PUNE The Pune police have registered a case of human organ trade and cheating against 15 people including some doctors and management of Ruby Hall Clinic, two agents, and at least two patients in an alleged malpractice during a kidney transplant procedure in March this year.
