Hindon elevated road to come under CCTV surveillance

Facing flak for recurring incidents of people making videos on the busy Hindon elevated road, rendering the road unsafe, the Ghaziabad police have decided to bring the entire 10.3km road under real-time surveillance by installing CCTV cameras, officers aware of the matter said on Monday.

The Hindon elevated road connects Karhera near Raj Nagar Extension to UP Gate near the east Delhi border. The four-lane road is a signal-free stretch and falls under the jurisdiction of Nandgram, Sahibabad, Indirapuram and Kaushambi police stations in Ghaziabad.

The road has an estimated vehicular movement of about 40,000 passenger cars per day and has off late witnessed several incidents of people holding celebrations, making videos and performing stunts.

At present, there is no CCTV camera on the elevated road.

“It is due to this reason that the police have finally decided to bring the road under CCTV surveillance. These CCTVs will be infrared and have night-vision features and will be monitored from the control room at Vasundhara police post. Although police patrol is present, the road stretch is long and needs diversion of resources to stop such activities. Generally, the incident gets detected when the videos get posted on social media,” said Nipun Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police (city 1).

The installation of CCTVs on the elevated road was part of the integrated traffic management system proposed at a cost of ₹45 crore. The project report, comprising 58 locations across the city, was sent by the Ghaziabad municipal corporation to the state government for approval but now a supplementary report will be sent as police have demanded inclusion of 100 other locations to be covered by the project.

“Since the ITMS will take some time to materialise, police, with the help of corporate social responsibility funds, will install CCTV cameras on the elevated road by the first week of February. We are also planning to bring the elevated road stretch under the jurisdiction of one police station. This will improve monitoring but the decision will need approval from the state,” the DCP said.

Last Saturday, a man was arrested after a purported video of his vehicle being used to perform stunts on the elevated road surfaced on social media. A day previous to that, on Friday, police arrested three men for allegedly making videos with their car parked on the elevated road. A woman was booked on January 24 making a dance video in front of a stationary car on the elevated road. The traffic police had fined her ₹17,000 for the act.

On September 28 last year, the Indirapuram police arrested 21 people and seized eight cars after two birthday parties were held on the elevated road in a single night.

Just two days before that, four people were arrested on September 26 for holding a similar party on the elevated road. Prior to that, on September 21, the Sahibabad police arrested two groups of men for holding a party on the elevated road.

On September 17 last year, two people were held for partying on the elevated road.

According to the police, the accused face an FIR and heavy fines, besides vehicle seizure, but such instances have continued unabated due to the some of the videos recorded by them going viral on social media platforms.

