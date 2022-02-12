Hospitality industry in Gautam Budh Nagar ‘relieved’ after Covid-19 curbs lifted

The district administration lifted Covid-19 related restrictions in Gautam Budh Nagar from Saturday after the active cases went below the 1,000-mark on Friday, bringing much needed relief to all sectors, especially the hospitality industry, which is now trying to boost sales and profit margins.

The Friday (February 11) order issued by the district magistrate, Suhas LY, says that “restaurants, gymnasiums, cinema halls, and swimming pools can open across the district from Saturday (February 12)”.

The restrictions on public places have been in place since January 5 this year, when active cases touched 1,110 in Gautam Budh Nagar. Daily case count crossed 100 on January 2, when 117 fresh cases were reported. Over 2,200 cases were reported at the peak of the third wave on January 12, after which the daily count has been gradually reducing.

“As per the state government guidelines issued on December 24, 2021, the night curfew timings shall be revised to 11pm-5am,” says the order. A night curfew from 11pm to 5am was imposed on December 24, 2021 by the Uttar Pradesh government. Later, the curfew timings were revised to 10pm-6am on January 10 as Covid cases continued to increase.

The district reported 129 Covid cases and 177 recoveries on Saturday, with active cases at 796. No deaths were reported, according to the health bulletin.

Gautam Budh Nagar reported 57 cases and 223 recoveries on Friday, even as active cases dropped to 844. This was the first time in nearly a month that daily Covid case count was less than 100, and active cases went below 1,000.

“The industry was hit badly during the festive season, especially from December 25 (Christmas) to December 31 (New Year’s Eve), with the night curfew restrictions in place. It came as a major blow to us when the night curfew timings were revised later... it was eating into our prime business hours,” said Varun Khera, president of National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI), Noida chapter.

The NRAI wrote to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on February 3, requesting for an urgent review of the restrictions on timings and capacity on restaurants that continued across the district, despite a decline in the daily tally of Covid infections.

The hospitality industry has welcomed the relaxation of the night curfew timings.

“With the restrictions in place, we had to take the last food orders around 9pm and urge guests to leave by 9.45pm. Because of this, we have been suffering at least 50% losses in the past one month,” said Khera, who runs three eateries in Sector 18.

“We will now be able to do business during the prime dinner hours, and can serve patrons without any hurry of shutting down the place,” said Vicky Saluja, owner of Baby Dragon restaurant in Sector 18.

Owners of pubs and bars, however, say that they “still feel the pinch”.

“For pubs and bars, the prime business hours run till 1am as we have the licence to operate till then. But with night curfew starting from 11pm, we will still have to close the place earlier. We hope that the night curfew restrictions will soon be lifted completely,” said Yogesh Sharma, who runs Flying Dutchman pub and restaurant in Noida sectors 63 and 34.

