Housing society in Greater Noida west revives its Covid Care Centre

Fearing another wave of Covid-19 in the light of the Omicron variant of the virus, residents of Panchsheel Greens-1 in Greater Noida West have started a Covid care centre in the premises of the society. This is the same centre which was started by the Apartment Owners’ Association (AOA) in March this year to provide oxygen to Covid-infected residents of the society.

Reports of the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has made residents alert and they want to be prepared for the worse, said Vikas Vashisht, president of Panchsheel Greens-1 AOA.

“During the second wave of Covid-19, we were not prepared with oxygen supplies and beds in the society. Many of the residents here became critical due to lack of beds and oxygen. We do not want a repeat of the same and hence decided to restart the Covid care centre and keep it ready in case of any emergency as a precautionary measure,” said Vashisht,

Covid cases had started surfacing in the society from the beginning of March but it was only by the end of that month that the AOA could arrange oxygen cylinders, concentrators for common use and create a Covid care centre, he added. At the peak of the second wave in mid-April, over 250 residents of the society were down with Covid. The society has 2,000 houses, of which 1800 are occupied.

“The oxygen cylinders were brought from Jammu as they were not available anywhere around NCR. Over 80 patients used the facilities between March and May at the centre,” said Vashisht.

Later, the Covid care centre in the common area of the society was shut down in June after number of cases started declining. Since then, it had not been used.

“On Thursday, we decided to refill the oxygen cylinders and turned on the three oxygen concentrators to check the facilities. The centre has five beds, two 100 litre-capacity oxygen cylinders, three 7-litre capacity oxygen concentrators, PPE kits, hand sanitisers, face shields, face masks, oximeters, hand gloves and wheel chair,” said Anurag Mathur, vice president of the AOA.

A resident, who is a general physician at a private hospital in Greater Noida west, will be providing medical assistance at the centre. All the facilities are free of cost for the residents.

“We will be conducting a complete audit of all residents to make a note of how many are fully vaccinated and how many are still left. We have appealed to all the residents to get both shots of Covid-19 vaccine soon, if they have not taken it yet. The AOA will also enforce Covid protocols strictly,” said Mathur.

When asked about the initiative, district magistrate Suhas L Y said, “The AOAs can take initiative inside the societies for the well-being of the residents as they deem fit.”