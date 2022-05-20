ICMR selects six GIMS students for short-term studentship programme

Noida: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has selected six students for its short-term studentship (STS) programme from Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS).

A total of 1,531 students have been selected for the programme from various medical colleges across the country this year.

This programme was initiated by ICMR in 1979 in order to promote interest and aptitude for research among medical undergraduates. The objective of this programme is to provide undergraduate medical students with the opportunity to familiarise themselves with research methodology via association with their seniors on ongoing research programmes or by undertaking independent projects.

“These projects are especially important for students as it will help them choose a career in research later. The acceptance of the final report and its publication has also motivated other students to apply for STS projects next year,” said Brigadier Dr Rakesh Gupta (retired), director, GIMS.