Illegal mining: Two tractor trolleys with sand seized during surprise raid in Greater Noida

In a joint effort by the Gautam Budh Nagar administration and police, two sand-loaded tractor trolleys were seized on Wednesday from the Motipur area of Greater Noida, officials said. (Representative Image)

On Wednesday, a tip-off was received by the district administration that illegal mining activities were being carried out in the Yamuna Khadar area under the limits of the Ecotech-I police station. Officials at the district administration said that they were told that two trolleys loaded with sand were found near Yamuna Khadar and two men were spotted with the truck.

Acting on the information, a surprise inspection was launched on Wednesday and around 35 quintals of sand were recovered from the trolleys which were later confiscated, police said.

District mining officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ranjeet Nirmal said, “Under the directions and supervision of additional district magistrate (ADM Sadar), Ankit Kumar, a crackdown was launched, and two tractor-trolleys loaded with sand were found abandoned beside Yamuna Khadar.”

He added, “The two suspects identified as Satish alias Sattey and Nindar, both residents of Motipur village had fled the scene by the time the enforcement teams reached the spot.”

“Though the suspects managed to flee the spot, the two trolleys, which were loaded with around 35 quintals of sand, have been confiscated and further legal action in the case is being processed,” Anuj Kumar, SHO, Ecotech-I police station said.

The SHO added that an FIR has been registered against the two suspects under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4/21 (mines and mineral) Act and efforts are underway to nab them.

According to officials, the district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has directed to launch more surprise inspections in the future as well, to nab the culprits involved in illegal mining in the district.

