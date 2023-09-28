News / Cities / Noida News / Illegal mining: Two tractor trolleys with sand seized during surprise raid in Greater Noida

Illegal mining: Two tractor trolleys with sand seized during surprise raid in Greater Noida

ByMaria Khan
Sep 29, 2023 05:46 AM IST

On Wednesday, a tip-off was received by the district administration that illegal mining activities were being carried out in the Yamuna Khadar area under the limits of the Ecotech-I police station

In a joint effort by the Gautam Budh Nagar administration and police, two sand-loaded tractor trolleys were seized on Wednesday from the Motipur area of Greater Noida, officials said.

(Representative Image)
(Representative Image)

On Wednesday, a tip-off was received by the district administration that illegal mining activities were being carried out in the Yamuna Khadar area under the limits of the Ecotech-I police station. Officials at the district administration said that they were told that two trolleys loaded with sand were found near Yamuna Khadar and two men were spotted with the truck.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Acting on the information, a surprise inspection was launched on Wednesday and around 35 quintals of sand were recovered from the trolleys which were later confiscated, police said.

District mining officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ranjeet Nirmal said, “Under the directions and supervision of additional district magistrate (ADM Sadar), Ankit Kumar, a crackdown was launched, and two tractor-trolleys loaded with sand were found abandoned beside Yamuna Khadar.”

He added, “The two suspects identified as Satish alias Sattey and Nindar, both residents of Motipur village had fled the scene by the time the enforcement teams reached the spot.”

“Though the suspects managed to flee the spot, the two trolleys, which were loaded with around 35 quintals of sand, have been confiscated and further legal action in the case is being processed,” Anuj Kumar, SHO, Ecotech-I police station said.

The SHO added that an FIR has been registered against the two suspects under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4/21 (mines and mineral) Act and efforts are underway to nab them.

According to officials, the district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has directed to launch more surprise inspections in the future as well, to nab the culprits involved in illegal mining in the district.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out