In 2 yrs, 72 lakh collected in fines for plastic ban violation in Noida

The Noida authority has collected nearly ₹72 lakh as fine from different organisations for violating the state’s ban on the single-use plastic over the past two years. The information was revealed in an RTI reply for the period of February 2020 to January 2022.

According to the information given by the authority, the penalty against the use of single-use plastic is imposed by the public health department of the authority.

“In the past two years, the department has collected penalties worth ₹71.63 lakh from violators. However, it is the state pollution control board’s responsibility to take action against illegally operating industries that produce such plastic material,” RK Sharma, project engineer of Noida authority, said in the reply.

Residents, however, questioned why the industries that produce such plastic cannot be controlled by the Noida authority.

Amit Gupta, a Noida resident who filed the RTI application, said, “The collection of ₹72 lakh in two years means that the authority collected an average of ₹3 lakh every month. This fund can be used to increase the number of staff for compliance and awareness drives so that the plastic ban becomes effective. The supply of such polythene bags is still smooth in the city.”

Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) officials said that with limited staff, it is difficult to crack down on such production units.

“After the initial crackdown on industries, there has been no complaint about any industry producing single-use plastic in Gautam Budh Nagar. The district does not have any such industrial unit. The supply usually comes from Delhi. Additionally, the Noida authority can also ensure that such industries do not operate by simply not leasing out land for any such purpose or cancelling the lease if the plastic ban is violated,” said Praveen Kumar, regional officer, UPPCB.

Uttar Pradesh has imposed a ban on single-use plastic since 2018, but the implementation has not been very stringent. A residents’ group from Noida had also filed a petition in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against illegal sale of single-use plastic material from Delhi to traders in UP, including Noida and Ghaziabad. These especially include plastic bottles, packaging boxes, cutlery and other takeaway containers. The petition mentioned that while the use of plastic has been banned by the state, it is easily available in Delhi leading to its widespread usage in Noida and Ghaziabad. In 2021, the NGT ordered that the Noida authority should take up the issue and coordinate with authorities in Delhi to impose the ban.