In a first, Noida resident holds birthday party in Noida Metro coach
Twelve-year-old Swayam Saksham celebrated his birthday on a metro coach in Noida on Wednesday. Swayam, who lives in Sector 121, is the first-ever person to hold a birthday party on an Aqua Line coach.
Two years ago, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) announced a facility for people to book individual metro coaches for events such as birthday parties, pre-wedding shoots or anniversary celebrations.
“We first made the announcement in February 2020 as the NMRC was looking for ways to increase their revenue. However, the facility was suspended after the Covid outbreak in March 2020. Then in April this year, we made another announcement inviting bookings,” said Nisha Wadhawan, Officer on Special Duty, NMRC.
With its ‘Celebrations on Wheels’ initiative, the NMRC aims to make Noida Metro an accessible, attractive, and affordable destination for entertainment and celebrations at a reasonable cost.
Wednesday’s party was attended by 15 of Swayam’s friends, along with 10 other relatives. The celebration took place on a stationary train at Sector-51 Metro Station.
The NMRC team gifted the child with a bouquet, for being the first customer for a birthday celebration on the Aqua Line.
Swayam’s mother Supriya Roy said that she made the booking on May 12 as she wanted to throw a unique birthday party for her son’s 12th birthday.
“My husband and I were looking for places to host a birthday party for our son. We got to know about this facility through the news and decided to book it without delay,” said Roy.
The booking was made for 25 people for an hour at ₹8,000.
Those interested in booking coaches for such celebrations can visit the NMRC website (www.noidametro.com).
Over 200 mock fire drills a month in Gautam Budh Nagar, but hardly any residents attend: Officials
Officials of the fire department on said they have conducted over 200 mock drills in the last one month at various residential, industrial, commercial and other establishments--but with little to no participation of residents. They said the lowest turnout was in residential areas and that in high rises, the turnout was often less than 5%. Arun Kumar Singh, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar added that over 95% high-rise societies lock their top floor or terrace for security reasons.
Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum goes green, conserves 60% energy
The Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum, which is a favourite with most Punekars, has turned a new leaf and is leading the way in terms of going green and conserving energy. An agreement was signed between the German consulate, Mumbai and the Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum, Pune, represented by consul general Juergen Morhard and director-general Sudhanva Ranade, respectively.
Man held in Noida for posing as Delhi cop, extorting money from businessman
A 27-year-old man was arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar police for allegedly impersonating a Delhi Police official and extorting money from people, mostly businessmen, in Delhi-NCR, said police. The police have recovered two uniforms, name and designation badge, track suits, forged identity cards of the Delhi Police and also seized an Apple iPhone from the suspect's possession.
Order for recovery proceedings against ineligible ration card holders in Ghaziabad rolled back
The state civil supplies department has rolled back an order issued in April, which required ineligible beneficiaries in Ghaziabad to surrender their ration cards and directed officials to recover the amount for the ration supplied to them, stating that there is no provision of recovering the amount from ineligible card holders. Following the new directions, many ration card holders who had come to surrender their cards at the district supplies office returned on Wednesday.
7 housing projects, 1 hotel demolished near Jewar airport site
The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) demolished seven illegal housing projects, and one hotel near the Noida International Airport site on Wednesday. The drive began on Tuesday, and was completed on Wednesday, involving the land and engineering department of the Yeida, and assisted by Tapapl police. These housing projects were carved out on land in villages including Dorpuri, Khadeha, and Simrothi, located along the Yamuna Expressway, around 15 km from the airport site.
