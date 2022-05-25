In a first, Noida resident holds birthday party in Noida Metro coach

Twelve-year-old Swayam Saksham celebrated his birthday on a metro coach in Noida on Wednesday. Swayam, who lives in Sector 121, is the first-ever person to hold a birthday party on an Aqua Line coach.

Two years ago, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) announced a facility for people to book individual metro coaches for events such as birthday parties, pre-wedding shoots or anniversary celebrations.

“We first made the announcement in February 2020 as the NMRC was looking for ways to increase their revenue. However, the facility was suspended after the Covid outbreak in March 2020. Then in April this year, we made another announcement inviting bookings,” said Nisha Wadhawan, Officer on Special Duty, NMRC.

With its ‘Celebrations on Wheels’ initiative, the NMRC aims to make Noida Metro an accessible, attractive, and affordable destination for entertainment and celebrations at a reasonable cost.

Wednesday’s party was attended by 15 of Swayam’s friends, along with 10 other relatives. The celebration took place on a stationary train at Sector-51 Metro Station.

The NMRC team gifted the child with a bouquet, for being the first customer for a birthday celebration on the Aqua Line.

Swayam’s mother Supriya Roy said that she made the booking on May 12 as she wanted to throw a unique birthday party for her son’s 12th birthday.

“My husband and I were looking for places to host a birthday party for our son. We got to know about this facility through the news and decided to book it without delay,” said Roy.

The booking was made for 25 people for an hour at ₹8,000.

Those interested in booking coaches for such celebrations can visit the NMRC website (www.noidametro.com).

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON