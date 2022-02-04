In Ghaziabad’s Loni, Shah says crimes have reduced in UP

Union home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) star campaigner Amit Shah on Thursday lauded Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for cracking down on crime in the state and said as a result of Adityanath’s interventions, dacoities, robberies, killings and rapes have drastically reduced over the past five years.

Shah was speaking at an election rally in Ghaziabad’s Loni while campaigning for BJP candidate and sitting MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar.

“During the Yogi government’s regime, dacoities have reduced by 70%, loots (robberies) by 69%, murders by 29%, rapes by 30% and kidnappings by 35%. Akhilesh (Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief) babu, if you want to discuss the figures, you can come to Loni crossing and our MLA will debate with you,” Shah told the gathering at the Ramlila Ground in Loni. HT could not independently verify these figures.

Shah alleged that the SP orchestrated riots and appeased minorities.

“During their regime, every third or fourth day, there was a riot. The people of western UP have not forgotten that our youths were sent to jail to appease one section,” Shah alleged.

Shah also spoke of the development work done by the BJP government in the past five years, including the establishment of a battalion of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in Shamli at a cost of ₹200 crore.

“When the PAC comes, the rioters flee and are seen nowhere within a 200km area... So, you be assured, while I am sitting in Delhi, no riots will take place,” he said, indirectly referring to the riots that took place in Kairana in 2013 when PAC was deployed to disperse rioters. PAC is usually deployed in an area during riots for area domination.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has repeatedly referenced the riots that took place during SP rule in Kairan and Muzaffarnagar during his campaign speeches in western UP.

He also said 21 of 42 sugarcane mills were closed during previous regimes, while the BJP government upgraded 21 mills in Uttar Pradesh.

Responding to the home minister’s speech, the SP said the BJP leaders were “trying desperately” to raise old issues.

“They know that they have lost base, and voters are leaning towards the alliance this time. That is why many prominent leaders of the BJP are visiting Ghaziabad in order to minimise or control the damage which has already been done,” said Rashid Malik, the district president of SP.

The BJP and SP (with its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal) are locked in a fierce battle in western Uttar Pradesh as their leaders have targeted each other over issues of crime, farmers’ agitation, riots and development.

The SP-RLD combine has constantly been raising farmers’ issues during their campaigns. In the agrarian belt, where around 70-75% of the population is into farming and allied businesses, according to Census 2011.

Ghaziabad goes to polls in the first phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly election scheduled to be held on February 10.

Political observers said the BJP and the SP-RLD are posing a major challenge to each other.

“Amit Shah and other BJP leaders know that the issue of crime played a crucial part during previous elections and that is why they are reminding people about crimes and riots. On the other hand, the SP and RLD are banking on the votes of farmers and Jats after the recent farmer agitation. So, the first phase of assembly elections will be an interesting battle,” said KK Sharma, associate professor (history), MM College, Modinagar.

