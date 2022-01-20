In Greater Noida, CM Yogi Adityanath takes a dig at opposition over ‘Noida jinx’

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed the Covid-19 situation at Gautam Budh Nagar’s Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida and lauded the efforts of the state and central government to ensure better Covid management during the first and second wave of the pandemic. He also took at a jibe at the opposition and said he was happy to have visited the district several times during his tenure, unlike his predecessors who avoided the district as “they valued their life and position” more than the people here, he said.

“After taking control of the Covid-19 situation during the first wave, we witnessed an oxygen crisis across the country during the second wave and seeing the situation, the Centre made all possible efforts to supply oxygen to all parts of the country, via the railways as well as airways. In Uttar Pradesh, 550 new oxygen plants have been added, of which 11 are in Gautam Budh Nagar,” he said.

Wednesday’s was Adityanath’s first visit to the 500-bed hospital in Kasna region of Greater Noida.

Talking about the Covid vaccination programme, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh has achieved over 95% coverage of the first dose vaccine and 62% coverage of the second dose.

“Uttar Pradesh has a target of vaccinating 1,400,000 children between the age of 15 and 18 years of whom we have already given the first dose to 6,28,300 children. On the other hand, 52,900 beneficiaries have been given the precautionary dose in Uttar Pradesh so far,” he said.

“Gautam Budh Nagar district has carried out the vaccination drive very efficiently, as it has already completed 100% coverage of the first dose vaccine and 92% coverage of the second dose. In the 15-18 age group, 11,600 doses have been administered while the precautionary dose coverage is about 46%,” he said.

The CM further appreciated the efforts of frontline and health-care workers, administration, health department and local surveillance teams comprising ASHA and Aanganwadi workers in controlling the spread of Covid-19 infection in the district.

“Last year, we were anticipating that the third wave of Covid-19 would hit us in August or September 2021. However, we were able to control that. Now, the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread rapidly across the country but if we look at hospitalisation figures, less than 1% of the infected cases require hospitalisation. In Uttar Pradesh, only 0.5% of the total active cases are hospitalised. Similarly in Gautam Budh Nagar, of the 9,500 active cases, only 200 are in hospital. In fact, even those cases are of patients who are suffering from other comorbidities,” the chief minister said while addressing the media.

He further said, “The third wave is less harmful as compared to the second wave. But it is a disease and we have to save children, women and senior citizens. For that, we have also installed 5,500 public address systems to give out public awareness messages. People should avoid crowded places. We are hopeful that we will be successful in controlling and saving lives and livelihoods during this third wave too”.

The CM’s visit comes close to the heels of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections slated to begin from February 10. Taking a jibe at the opposition, Adityanath said he has been fortunate to have visited the district a number of times in the past few years.

“The district is of prime importance as it is close to the national capital and there is a frequent movement of people across the state borders. My predecessors used to shy away from visiting this district as their own life and position were more important to them than the people of this area. However, I am thankful that I got the opportunity to visit this district several times,” said Adityanath.

The chief minister was referring to a well-known superstition among previous government heads that if a chief minister visited Gautam Budh Nagar district, their government would collapse or they would not be re-elected.

At GIMS, Adityanath inspected the flu out-patient department (OPD) , control room and vaccination area. “He also interacted with patients admitted in isolation ward and inquired about the state of heath facilities available at the hospital. GIMS is a L-2 category hospital that has a total of 500 beds. Of these, 450 are Covid beds and currently 54 beds are occupied by Covid patients,” said Dr (Brig) RK Gupta, director, GIMS.

After a review of Covid situation at GIMS, the chief minister later visited Kayampur village, five kilometres away. There, he interacted with the local surveillance team (or nigrani samiti) at a government school in the village.

“The local health teams have done exceptional work in the past two years of the pandemic and I thank them for their service. The focus of health teams should now be to ensure full coverage of the precautionary dose and the vaccination of children aged 15 to 18 years,” he said.