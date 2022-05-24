In pursuance of court order, Yeida prepares list of plot owners to be charged extra
Three days after the Supreme Court upheld the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority’s (Yeida) 2014 decision to demand more money from plot allottees, including realtors and individuals, to pay an additional amount to farmers whose land was acquired for development, the authority has a drawn up a list of all allottees who need to pay 64.7% more for their respective plots. Officials said 15 realtors need to pay ₹1,600 crore in total, educational groups ₹600 crore in total and individuals need to pay the remaining--an amount which they are still calculating.
“We have decided to send a notice to all stakeholders who need to pay the additional amount so that we can pay the same to the farmers. We have set a target to recover and pay the amount to farmers within the months from now because we need to expedite work on multiple projects,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida.
Yeida has also decided to meet realtors and educational groups regarding the issue so that they can deposit the additional amount without further delay.
To be sure, the authority had acquired agricultural land and houses of farmers for planned development of the area around the Yamuna Expressway years ago. However, farmers here demanded hiked compensation after those in Noida and Greater Noida areas already got their hiked compensation against their land. In 2014, Yeida decided to demand a hiked amount from the plot allottees to fulfil the farmers’ demand, a move that did not sit well with the allottees, who moved the Allahabad high court.
In 2020, the Allahabad high court quashed Yeida’s 2014 order in response to pleas filed by multiple plot allottees. As a result, Yeida went to the Supreme Court for relief as it had been facing pressure from farmers.
On May 19, 2022, a bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai overturned the Allahabad high court’s judgment dated May 18, 2020, which called the Yeida’s official order of 2014 “unfair, unreasonable, arbitrary and in violation of the provisions of the Transfer of Property Act”.
“It is a trite law that an interference with the policy decision would not be warranted unless it is found that the policy decision is palpably arbitrary, mala fide, irrational or violative of the statutory provisions. We are therefore of the considered view that the high court was also not right in interfering with the policy decision of the state government, which is in the larger public interest,” said justice Gavai in the 66-page judgement.
Yeida said they have already distributed ₹2,600 crore of the total ₹4,000 crore that was initially to be distributed to the farmers. There are at least 7,000 farmers, who need to get additional compensation. Yeida officials said they want to recover the additional amount as soon as possible so that they can distribute it to farmers, who have been protesting against the development projects, demanding their rights.
-
Noida authority cancels tenders of all surface parking lots
The Noida authority cancelled the tenders of all 60 surface parking lots in the city on Monday, following complaints from residents. According to officials, complaints against the contractors include overcharging, and harassment by parking attendants. “We have cancelled the tenders allowing fresh contractors to take over. We took this decision after we received complaints against contractors managing the surface parking lots,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority.
-
Delhi: Rain catches city off guard again
New Delhi Strong winds and rain caused large-scale traffic disruptions for office commuters across parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region on Monday, with waterlogging reported at several arterial points, and uprooted trees adding to the mayhem. Waterlogging and heavy congestion was reported at key spots such as the IIT Delhi intersection, Pul Prahaladpur underpass Hauz Khas, Rao Tula Ram Road flyover near Vasant Vihar, Ashram Chowk, Najafgarh Road, Nangloi Road, and Bakkarwala intersection.
-
Waterlogging in Noida turns rain respite to misery
Heavy rains lashed Gautam Budh Nagar on Monday, bringing much-needed respite from the scorching heat over the couple of months. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the showers brought down the maximum temperature in the city by over 12 degrees Celsius (C). On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 40.7C, which dropped to 28C on Monday. The city witnessed strong gusty winds on Monday morning and several trees were uprooted.
-
HC tells Delhi govt to form policy for non-stop sanitary pads distribution
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday asked the city government to consider formulating a policy for non-stop distribution of sanitary napkins to girl students in its schools, saying that mere absence of a running contract is not good enough to discontinue a social measure.
-
Rain disrupts power supply for hours in Noida, Greater Noida
Many localities across Noida and Greater Noida suffered a power blackout for over five hours shortly after the downpour on Monday. Residents in several pockets of Noida and Greater Noida reported power outages that began as early as 4am in the morning, which was restored five hours later at around 9 am. President of Federation of Noida RWA, Yogender Sharma added that officials of PVVNL (Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited) assured residents that all power issues will be resolved soon.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics