Industry minister to review ongoing projects on two-day visit to Gautam Budh Nagar

Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, minister for industrial development, Uttar Pradesh, will be on a two-day visit to review ongoing projects and incumbent targets, beginning May 19.

This will be the minister’s second Noida visit, after the Yogi Adityanath government assumed its second term in office. During his first visit on April 17, the city’s foundation day, Nandi inaugurated projects worth ₹107 crore.

The minister will conduct review meetings with the three major industrial authorities - Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway. Former minister Satish Mahana used to conduct monthly reviews of projects. On April 17, Nandi said that the government wants to make sure that all projects get completed within deadlines, as delays escalate costs.

Nandi will hold the first project review meeting with Noida authority officials at the Sector 6 administrative building, during the first half of May 19. He will then review projects of Greater Noida during the second half.

The review meeting for projects of the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) will be held on May 20 at the main administrative building in Sector Omega 1.

Yeida, Noida and Greater Noida officials are preparing well in advance for the visit and review meetings.

“He will review the progress on industrial projects with officials and determine how they can be completed within deadlines. We will give a detailed presentation on all projects,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

Key projects in Noida include the 5.5km Chilla elevated road, the 4.5km Bhangel elevated road, the Kondli underpass, the Advant underpass in Sector 142, and the new authority building sewage treatment plant, among others.

In Greater Noida, the Ganga water project assumes prominence, as it has been delayed for over a decade. The development of new industrial sectors, the construction of an underpass at Kisan Chowk, among others, also feature as key undertakings.

Yeida has quite a few mega projects in the pipeline, including the Film City, food park, apparel park, logistics hub, heritage city and metro projects, for which detailed project reports are being finalized.

“The minister will check if work is on track according to schedules outlined in the detailed project reports. He may act if any work is delayed due to negligence,” a Noida authority official said.

