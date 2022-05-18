Industry minister to review ongoing projects on two-day visit to Gautam Budh Nagar
Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, minister for industrial development, Uttar Pradesh, will be on a two-day visit to review ongoing projects and incumbent targets, beginning May 19.
This will be the minister’s second Noida visit, after the Yogi Adityanath government assumed its second term in office. During his first visit on April 17, the city’s foundation day, Nandi inaugurated projects worth ₹107 crore.
The minister will conduct review meetings with the three major industrial authorities - Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway. Former minister Satish Mahana used to conduct monthly reviews of projects. On April 17, Nandi said that the government wants to make sure that all projects get completed within deadlines, as delays escalate costs.
Nandi will hold the first project review meeting with Noida authority officials at the Sector 6 administrative building, during the first half of May 19. He will then review projects of Greater Noida during the second half.
The review meeting for projects of the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) will be held on May 20 at the main administrative building in Sector Omega 1.
Yeida, Noida and Greater Noida officials are preparing well in advance for the visit and review meetings.
“He will review the progress on industrial projects with officials and determine how they can be completed within deadlines. We will give a detailed presentation on all projects,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.
Key projects in Noida include the 5.5km Chilla elevated road, the 4.5km Bhangel elevated road, the Kondli underpass, the Advant underpass in Sector 142, and the new authority building sewage treatment plant, among others.
In Greater Noida, the Ganga water project assumes prominence, as it has been delayed for over a decade. The development of new industrial sectors, the construction of an underpass at Kisan Chowk, among others, also feature as key undertakings.
Yeida has quite a few mega projects in the pipeline, including the Film City, food park, apparel park, logistics hub, heritage city and metro projects, for which detailed project reports are being finalized.
“The minister will check if work is on track according to schedules outlined in the detailed project reports. He may act if any work is delayed due to negligence,” a Noida authority official said.
-
Platform ticket price at Pune railway station temporarily hiked to ₹30
PUNE In a bid to avoid unwanted people at Pune railway station premises and platforms, during the ongoing summer vacations, the Pune railway division has decided to increase the platform ticket rate on a temporary basis from ₹10 to ₹30. This hike will be applicable between May 18 to 31.
-
Jilted man held for threatening woman, her family members in Noida
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for threatening a 20-year-old woman and her family with dire consequences, reportedly quoting a dialogue from the Sunny Deol starrer Jeet. A resident of Dankaur, aka Paris, Rajkumar, was in a relationship with the girl. But her family members were not approving of the match and fixed her wedding with a man of their liking. He has been remanded to jail custody after being produced in court.
-
PESCO employee held while trying to sneak tobacco into Ludhiana Central Jail
In the second such incident in 10 days, a Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation employee was arrested while trying to sneak in tobacco into the Ludhiana Central Jail complex on Monday. The accused has been identified as Manoj Kumar of Guru Nanak Nagar, Bhamian Kalan. A case under Sections 42, 45 and 54 of the Prisons Act has been lodged against the accused at Division Number 7 police station.
-
TPS hearing: Uruli Devachi landowners want residential zone at one place
Following the nod from Pune Municipal Corporation general body in March 2022, the draft plans of two town planning schemes were proposed in Uruli Devachi and Phursungi after incorporating the two areas post merger of 23 villages. After giving a month for suggestions and objections from residents and landowners, the first hearing for TPS was heard at PMC with city engineer Prashant Waghmare and his team on Tuesday.
-
Delhi govt to meet non-conforming industrial area groups, revamp on agenda
New Delhi: Industries minister Satyendar Jain will hold meetings with associations of 25 non-conforming industrial areas, including Mundka where at least 27 people died in a devastating fire in a commercial building near the industrial area, between Wednesday and Friday to discuss redevelopment of the clusters, including preparation of the layout plans, said senior government officials.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics