Ineligible Ghaziabad households told to surrender ration cards by May 20
The deadline for ineligible individuals to surrender their ration cards has been extended to May 20, after which the district supplies department will initiate recovery proceedings, officials said on Monday.
Despite the deadline to surrender ration cards ending on April 30, so far, only 991 people have surrendered them across Ghaziabad. There is no official estimate regarding how many people are ineligible to hold these cards, officials of the district supplies department added.
According to orders issued by the district supplies department in April, residents are ineligible to hold a ration card if one of the members in their family pays income tax, more than one member holds an arms licence, or if a member has an annual income of more than ₹3 lakh in urban areas and ₹2 lakh in rural areas, or owns a house, flat or commercial space. Families who own a four-wheeler/tractor/harvester/an air-conditioner or generator set at home are considered ineligible to hold ration cards as well.
“So far, the majority of people who have opted to surrender their cards belong to the rural areas of the district. Around 460 households from Modinagar, 150 from Loni and six from Khoda have surrendered their cards. The remaining are from the city areas. The pace of the withdrawal of cards is very slow. We have extended the deadline to May 20. Residents can surrender their cards if they meet any of the given conditions,” said Seema Chaudhary, district supplies officer.
“In case ineligible residents miss the May 20 deadline, we will send them recovery notices and may even lodge FIRs against them under provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The recovery will be made as per the guidelines. Individuals/households can surrender their cards at our sub-offices located in Vijay Nagar, Vasundhara, etc. May 20 is the final deadline, and the recovery process will start thereafter,” Chaudhary added.
According to officials, the “recovery process” includes imposing penalties at a rate of ₹24 for a kilogram of wheat and ₹32 for a kilogram of rice since the time ineligible households started availing ration. During the Covid-19 pandemic, card holders were provided with free rations twice a month — once from the Centre, and once from the Uttar Pradesh government.
Officials said there are two types of ration cards — Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) cards and Priority Household cards. Families with an annual income of less than ₹3 lakh per annum in urban areas and those with an annual income of less than ₹2 lakh in rural areas are eligible for Priority Household cards. People who have no house, fixed income or working skills — essentially, the poorest strata of the society — are eligible for AAY cards.
According to government records, Ghaziabad has so far issued 438,000 ration cards under the Priority Household category and 8,500 under the AAY.
In one of the first decisions chief minister Yogi Adityanath took after assuming office for a second term in March, he announced that his government would continue providing 1,500,000 eligible, poor people across the state with free ration for the next three months. To be sure, after the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the assembly polls in March, several political pundits said that free ration provided during the pandemic helped the party win a second term.
Technical glitch leads to power outage in Mumbai city, suburbs
Mumbai: A technical fault led to power outage in parts of Mumbai city and its suburbs for a few minutes late on Monday. The power outage was resolved in five minutes. Power supply was also affected in the Mumbai suburbs.
17 arrested for creating fake farmers to seek ₹11.66 cr compensation
BHIWANDI The Shanti Nagar Police in Bhiwandi have booked 18 persons including a Nayab Tehsildar and his female friend, and arrested 17 of them for allegedly creating fake farmers to get compensation in the Mumbai Vadodra Expressway project that passes through a few villages in Bhiwandi. The Nayab Tehsildar is absconding. According to police officials, the incident occurred in September 2021. The Bhoir died a few years ago. The Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway is a proposed eight-lane Expressway.
20 new AC local trains to be introduced on CR, WR; services to be discontinued on Harbour
At present, 44 local trains operate on the mainline of the Central Railway. The patronage of AC local trains on the Harbour line have not increased so the Central Railway will discontinue all AC local train services on the harbour railway and divert them to the Central and Western line. On the Western Railway, new AC services will be introduced as the zonal railways will get new AC local trains.
Railway line expansion in MMR to eat into 17 hectares of forest cover
As per a proposal pending with the state forest department, the construction of a third railway line between Kalyan and Kasara in the Thane district will eat into over 17 hectares of notified forest land -- more than one-and-a-half times the size of Azad Maidan. The railway line is expected to be operational by March 2025.
NIA raids 29 locations linked to suspected aides of Dawood Ibrahim
Mumbai: National Investigation Agency on Monday conducted searches at 29 locations in Mumbai and neighbouring Mira Bhayander connected to 21 persons, including a trustee of Haji Ali Dargah and Mahim Dargah, Suhail Khandwani, many of whom were questioned by tNIAin connection with a case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and some of his close associates.
