Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Infra revamp at busy Chaudhary Morh intersection in Ghaziabad soon
noida news

Infra revamp at busy Chaudhary Morh intersection in Ghaziabad soon

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) is all set to revamp the busy Chaudhary Morh intersection, which is expected to witness the inflow of major traffic when the Dhobhi Ghat rail over bridge opens up
HT Image
Published on May 31, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByPeeyush Khandelwal

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) is all set to revamp the busy Chaudhary Morh intersection, which is expected to witness the inflow of major traffic when the Dhobhi Ghat rail over bridge opens up. Authority officials said that the redevelopment will take place over one kilometre of the GT Road stretch and the work is expected to be completed in two months.

Chaudhary Morh is a busy intersection in Ghaziabad city with the old Ghaziabad railway station, Gandhi Nagar, Ramte Ram Road and Ghanta Ghar intersection in its vicinity. The redevelopment of the intersection was planned in 2020 when consultancy firm Urban Mass Transit Company, proposed the revamp at a cost of 7.65 crore and had proposed two major U-turns.

“Under the new redevelopment plan, we have proposed to plug all the turns over a stretch of about one kilometre on GT Road. We will only have two major U-turns. One of these will be created near the Ghanta Ghar Kotwali, while the other will be near the Opulent mall,” said Rakesh Kumar Gupta, GDA chief engineer.

According to a study by the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), which was submitted to the GDA in August 2019, the Chaudhary Morh intersection has movement of about 50.7% two-wheelers, 19.7% autos and 18.7% cars, besides other vehicles.

RELATED STORIES

In its traffic mobility plan, CRRI had taken up an eight-hour study of the Chaudhary Morh intersection and stated that it witnesses movement of about 67,764 passenger car units.

The GT Road stretch in Ghaziabad city connects to National Highway 9, Delhi Meerut Road and Hapur Road.

Earlier in July 2019, the CRRI in its study for the ‘corridor management plan,’ suggested development of a four-lane divided elevated road from Ghanta Ghar to Bhatia Morh in order to decongest the Chaudhary Morh intersection. However, the past plans could not proceed due to paucity of funds.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Peeyush Khandelwal

Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP