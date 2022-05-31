Infra revamp at busy Chaudhary Morh intersection in Ghaziabad soon
The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) is all set to revamp the busy Chaudhary Morh intersection, which is expected to witness the inflow of major traffic when the Dhobhi Ghat rail over bridge opens up. Authority officials said that the redevelopment will take place over one kilometre of the GT Road stretch and the work is expected to be completed in two months.
Chaudhary Morh is a busy intersection in Ghaziabad city with the old Ghaziabad railway station, Gandhi Nagar, Ramte Ram Road and Ghanta Ghar intersection in its vicinity. The redevelopment of the intersection was planned in 2020 when consultancy firm Urban Mass Transit Company, proposed the revamp at a cost of ₹7.65 crore and had proposed two major U-turns.
“Under the new redevelopment plan, we have proposed to plug all the turns over a stretch of about one kilometre on GT Road. We will only have two major U-turns. One of these will be created near the Ghanta Ghar Kotwali, while the other will be near the Opulent mall,” said Rakesh Kumar Gupta, GDA chief engineer.
According to a study by the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), which was submitted to the GDA in August 2019, the Chaudhary Morh intersection has movement of about 50.7% two-wheelers, 19.7% autos and 18.7% cars, besides other vehicles.
In its traffic mobility plan, CRRI had taken up an eight-hour study of the Chaudhary Morh intersection and stated that it witnesses movement of about 67,764 passenger car units.
The GT Road stretch in Ghaziabad city connects to National Highway 9, Delhi Meerut Road and Hapur Road.
Earlier in July 2019, the CRRI in its study for the ‘corridor management plan,’ suggested development of a four-lane divided elevated road from Ghanta Ghar to Bhatia Morh in order to decongest the Chaudhary Morh intersection. However, the past plans could not proceed due to paucity of funds.
