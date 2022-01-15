Interstate gang of vehicle lifters held in GB Nagar

Noida: Police on Friday busted an alleged interstate gang of vehicle lifters in Noida and arrested two men from Sector 24 on Thursday, officials said on Friday. They also recovered 20 two-wheelers from their possession.

According to the police, the gang members used to steal two-wheeler vehicles and sell them in other states.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Salman, 27, and Sumit Chand, 29 -- residents of Mathura and Delhi, respectively.

“While carrying out a routine checking drive around Noida Sector 12/22 roundabout on Friday, a suspected two-wheeler was stopped. The two failed to show documents of the vehicle, and they were taken into custody. Later, we found out that the bike was stolen,” said Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

The suspects revealed during interrogation that they have 19 more two-wheelers in their possession.

“The suspects told the police that they used to steal motorcycles from different areas in Delhi-NCR (national capital region) and hand over the vehicles to a buyer named Sanjay Arora, a native of Haryana’s Hisar. Arora used to change the chassis number, number plate, and engine number of the vehicles, and sell the vehicles in different states,” Singh said.

Police said the gang had been active in NCR since 2012, and had stolen and sold over 100 vehicles.

“Apart from Arora, involvement of another accomplice -- identified as Pintu -- has also come to light. The vehicles, which have been recovered from their possession, were also to be handed over to Arora,” Singh added.

While accused Sumit has 12 cases against him, Salman has 8 cases in his name. Police have recovered 20 two - wheelers, two fake number plates and three hooks from the possession of the suspects.

“They were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Friday. Further investigation is underway,” Singh said.