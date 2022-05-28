Irked by its bark, man shoots at dog in Jewar

Noida: A man allegedly shot at his neighbour’s pet dog in Jewar on Thursday night. According to police, the suspect got infuriated when the dog started barking at him around 9:30pm, when he was returning home.

The owner of the dog is getting it treated at a vet clinic while a complaint has been registered against the suspect, police said. The incident took place in Neemka village under Jewar police station limits. He has further mentioned in his complaint that when he asked his neighbour to stop, he threatened him as well.

The suspect has been identified as Monu, who is on the run. A complaint has been filed against him under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

“Monu is still at large and his phone is switched off. We are trying to locate him and he will be nabbed soon,” said Anjani Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Jewar.

Animal lovers in the city were shocked and insisted that strict legal action must be initiated against the suspect.

“It is a disturbing incident. Would the punishment be the same if someone got angry at a screaming neighbour and decided to shoot him? It is nothing short of an attempt to murder,” said Amita Singh, a Noida-based animal rights activist.