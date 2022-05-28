Irked by its bark, man shoots at dog in Jewar
Noida: A man allegedly shot at his neighbour’s pet dog in Jewar on Thursday night. According to police, the suspect got infuriated when the dog started barking at him around 9:30pm, when he was returning home.
The owner of the dog is getting it treated at a vet clinic while a complaint has been registered against the suspect, police said. The incident took place in Neemka village under Jewar police station limits. He has further mentioned in his complaint that when he asked his neighbour to stop, he threatened him as well.
The suspect has been identified as Monu, who is on the run. A complaint has been filed against him under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.
“Monu is still at large and his phone is switched off. We are trying to locate him and he will be nabbed soon,” said Anjani Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Jewar.
Animal lovers in the city were shocked and insisted that strict legal action must be initiated against the suspect.
“It is a disturbing incident. Would the punishment be the same if someone got angry at a screaming neighbour and decided to shoot him? It is nothing short of an attempt to murder,” said Amita Singh, a Noida-based animal rights activist.
-
Parking rates reduced at Noida’s Sector 18 market
Noida: The Noida authority on Saturday reduced the parking rates for multi-level as well as surface parking at Sector 18, following persistent demands from traders and shoppers visiting the area. Four-wheelers and two-wheelers will now be charged ₹20 and ₹10 respectively for parking for 30 minutes. For parking up to four hours, they will be charged ₹50 and ₹25 respectively. The authority has also reduced the rates of monthly passes for surface parking.
-
Centre gave strong message by transferring IAS couple, says Anurag Thakur
Union sports minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said the action against the IAS couple was to give a strong message that such facilities are only meant for sportspersons. IAS officers Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga made the authorities of the Thyagraj Stadium vacate the stadium so that they could walk their dog, were transferred to distant places after the central government's intervention. The minister said athletes should get preference for using the stadium.
-
Three held for performing bike stunts on road in Noida
Noida: Three suspects were arrested by personnel from Sector 63 police station on Saturday for performing motorcycle stunts on roads. The suspects, all in their early 20s, are residents of Ghaziabad but were performing the stunts in Noida's Sector 63 on Thursday. A video of their act had gone viral on social media platforms, police said. Such stunt videos are posted on social media with an objective of attracting fame and gaining followers, said police.
-
YEIDA CEO check road safety arrangements on Yamuna Expressway
CEO Arun Vir Singh along with other officials visited Yamuna Expressway on Friday to check the road safety arrangements that have been done by the concessionaire along the entire stretch. The IIT Delhi had conducted a safety audit of the stretch about three years ago and recommended 13 points to ensure safety along the 165Km-long Yamuna Expressway. Singh along with other officials of Yamuna Authority and Jaypee Infratech Ltd inspected the works.
-
Fire breaks out at ATM in Noida, no one hurt
Noida: A massive fire broke out at an ATM on Dadri Road in Bhangel, late on Friday night. Fire department officials said the flames spread and engulfed the building, where the ATM kiosk is located. No one was injured in the incident, officials added. Chief fire officer, Arun Kumar Singh, Gautam Budh Nagar district informed that the ATM was completely gutted and a possible short circuit led to the fire.
