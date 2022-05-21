Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Iron bar falls on car at RRTS site in Ghaziabad

Updated on May 21, 2022 11:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ghaziabad: A car belonging to a staff of Uttar Pradesh minister Narendra Kashyap sustained damage near the under-construction Ghaziabad station of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project on Saturday after an iron bar fell on it.

“No one was injured in the incident that took place on Saturday morning,” said an official from National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which has undertaken the RRTS project.

Incidentally, on May 10, a concrete segment weighing about 50 tonnes, fell off after a cable snapped at the under-construction site of the RRTS project in Modinagar.

“A minor incident was reported at Meerut Tiraha and no injury was reported. We are investigating the matter,” said Puneet Vats, NCRTC’s chief public relations officer.

NCRTC has undertaken the 82-km-long RRTS project between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut. A 17-km priority section of the project is being developed in Ghaziabad and will commence operations in March, 2023.

