Iron bar falls on car at RRTS site in Ghaziabad
Ghaziabad: A car belonging to a staff of Uttar Pradesh minister Narendra Kashyap sustained damage near the under-construction Ghaziabad station of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project on Saturday after an iron bar fell on it.
“No one was injured in the incident that took place on Saturday morning,” said an official from National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which has undertaken the RRTS project.
Incidentally, on May 10, a concrete segment weighing about 50 tonnes, fell off after a cable snapped at the under-construction site of the RRTS project in Modinagar.
“A minor incident was reported at Meerut Tiraha and no injury was reported. We are investigating the matter,” said Puneet Vats, NCRTC’s chief public relations officer.
NCRTC has undertaken the 82-km-long RRTS project between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut. A 17-km priority section of the project is being developed in Ghaziabad and will commence operations in March, 2023.
While planning development, keep next 50 yrs in mind: Yogi
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked for the appointment of a town planner in all towns with a development authority or municipality and making development plans keeping in mind the next 50 years. He also asked that road encroachments across the state be removed and traders be involved in a dialogue to keep their shops within limits. Yogi Adityanath asked for removing encroachments on roads across the state.
Ludhiana | Six inspectors, two SIs transferred
Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma on Saturday transferred six inspectors and two sub-Inspectors. Sharma said the transfers were made on administrative grounds. In-charge of the cyber crime unit, Inspector Gaganpreet Singh, has been transferred as station house officer of Salem Tabri police station; while inspector Kulwant Singh, who was SHO of Salem Tabri, has been transferred as SHO of Moti Nagar. Inspector Jarnail Singh, who was posted at Police Lines has also been assigned to the anti-gangster task force, Ludhiana.
Pune RTO set to crackdown on unauthorised e-bikes under special drive
PUNE Amid a rise in demand for electric bikes, it is found that several manufacturers are illegally selling high-voltage batteries for these vehicles. Soon, a special drive will be carried out by the RTO to check such e-bikes and if found illegal then a police complaint will be lodged against them, said officials.
Drug peddler who fled from police custody held
A suspected drug peddler, who was arrested on Wednesday and later fled from the custody of Jewar police, was nabbed on Saturday. Incidentally, three police personnel were booked for negligence on Friday after Amit went missing. According to police, the suspect has been identified as Amit,24, a resident of Rabupura area in Greater Noida. He took advantage of the situation and managed to escape, police added.
FIRs registered against customer, restaurant owner after altercation over bill in Noida
A Noida resident and the owner of a restaurant in Sector 29 on Friday night got into a spat over payment of the bill, the Gautam Budh Nagar Police said, adding they registered cases against both parties based on their complaints. After the staff presented Ranveer Rawal with the bill, he had an altercation with the owner of the restaurant, Pankaj Sharma.
