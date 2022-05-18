Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IT professional found dead inside Noida flat: Police

Published on May 18, 2022 03:00 PM IST
PTI | , Noida

In a suspected case of suicide, a 32-year-old IT professional was found dead inside his rented apartment in a group housing society here, police said on Wednesday.

The body was found hanging from a rope inside the fourth-floor apartment of the society in Sector 74, under Sector 113 police station limits, on Tuesday night, officials said. 

"The IT professional hailed from Chandigarh and was working for a multinational firm in Noida. He was staying in the flat with her fiancée. She had gone outside and returned to the flat Tuesday night but the door was locked from inside," a police spokesperson said.

"The society's maintenance department was informed and they helped her open the door after which the IT professional's body was found inside the flat and the local police was alerted about the incident," the official said.

The reason for the suspected suicide was yet to be ascertained, the police said, adding that the family of the deceased has been informed about it.

Further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out by the local police, the official said. 

