ITBP sub-inspector held for assaulting man in Greater Noida
A businessman was allegedly assaulted by a suspect after a car parking dispute in Jagat Farms market in Sector Beta 2 area in Greater Noida on Wednesday evening. Police said that the suspect has been identified as Pankaj Chaudhary, a sub-inspector in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and he was arrested on Thursday.
The victim has been identified as Ritesh Rai,(30), who runs a garment shop in Jagat Farms market and is a resident of Sector Gamma 1, police added.
Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, (Greater Noida) said, “The incident happened around 8pm on Wednesday when Rai asked Chaudhary to move his car since it was blocking his vehicle. The suspect was with three other friends in the car”.
Rai went to the nearby Jagat Farms police post to lodge a complaint against Chaudhary. However, he did not find any personnel at the police post. “Chaudhary followed Rai to the police post and assaulted him on the head with a heavy and blunt object and fled the spot. Later, police officers reached the spot and took Rai to a hospital,” said police.
A case has been registered under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the suspect on the basis of a complaint given by the victim, said police.
“Upon investigation, Chaudhary was identified as the main suspect who attacked Rai. His car was identified and traced to the ITBP camp office in Surajpur and he was nabbed. It has also been found that the number plate on the car was fake. The involvement of the other three men in the car is being investigated,” said Minakshi Katyayan, deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida).
Meanwhile, two senior sub-inspectors of Beta 2 police station and Jagat Farms police post were pulled up for negligence. They were transferred to the police lines by DCP Katyayan with immediate effect, said officials.
“It has been found that even though the police post in-charge had received information about the incident, there was a delay by him to reach the spot. Both the personnel have been reprimanded for negligence,” said DCP Katyayan.
Noida authority sets June 30 deadline for desilting drains
The Noida authority has fixed June 30 as the deadline for desilting stormwater drains across the city to make sure the rainy season ahead does not cause waterlogging. The cleaning and desilting of drains is likely to start by June 1 and the job will be completed in 30 days. The authority officials said that it will spend ₹4 crore on cleaning and desilting drains, including Kondli, Harola and Morna, among others.
Ruby Hall Kidney transplant: Managing trustee among 15 booked for alleged malpractice
PUNE The Pune police have registered a case of human organ trade and cheating against 15 people including some doctors and management of Ruby Hall Clinic, two agents, and at least two patients in an alleged malpractice during a kidney transplant procedure in March this year.
High-rise death in Noida: Cops suspect suicide
Police on Thursday said a 47-year-old woman who was found dead in a high-rise in Noida's Sector 137 on Wednesday might have killed herself. Until February this year, the woman was a member of the society's Apartment Owner's Association, officials said. Her autopsy report identified the cause of death as ante-mortem injuries due to shock and haemorrhage. On Thursday, forensic teams went to the spot where her body was found for further investigation.
Two arrested for extorting ₹10 lakh from former deputy mayor of Gurugram
Police arrested two people on Wednesday for allegedly implicating a BJP leader from Haryana, who was a senior deputy mayor of Gurugram, in false cases, blackmailing him and extorting money from him.
Dream of pure drinking water to each household coming true: CM Yogi
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanth said here on Thursday that the situation in the Bundelkhand-Vindhya region of the state was changing with the launch of the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' on August 15, 2019. Yogi was speaking in the review meeting of the various projects launched by Jal Shakti department and Swachh Bharat Mission. Yogi Adityanath said under 'har ghar nal-har ghar jal', 2.64 lakh households in the state would get pure drinking water this year.
