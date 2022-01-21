Jewar drama: Bhadana leaves poll race in morning, back in fight by late evening

Thursday was a day of dramatic twists and turns for the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance in Uttar Pradesh with their Jewar candidate announcing his withdrawal from the elections in the morning, citing his Covid-positive status, only to execute a volte face late evening and declare that his Covid report “had come negative” and he will be fighting the upcoming assembly elections from the Jewar seat in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

Kicking off a hornet’s nest of speculations on Thursday morning, before switching off his official cellphone, Avtar Singh Bhadana sent a message to media persons informing them that he will not be fighting the elections as he was Covid-19 positive and did not wish to infect others. Later, his mobile phone was switched on but he did not take calls.

At 9.40pm Thursday, Bhadana made a second announcement on Twitter, “Since my RT-PCR report shows me as negative, I will contest the election because I want to fight for the pride of my community that is known for fighting for pride.”

Bhadana, a former member of Parliament from Faridabad, is up against sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Dhirendra Singh, who filed his nomination papers on Thursday and said he is unaffected by these developments. “We do not care who is going to fight against us. We are sure of winning this seat because we are getting the love and blessings of the people. People are with us because we have worked hard for the development of this region. People will teach a lesson to all those who want to seek vote in the name of caste and religion,” said the incumbent MLA.

As part of the alliance with SP, the RLD got 31 seats in western Uttar Pradesh to fight on its symbol of “handpump”. But after Bhadana announced his withdrawal from the poll race on Thursday morning, the alliance lost no time in announcing a fresh candidate -- advocate Indervir Bhati -- from Jewar, given that Friday is the last day for filing nomination papers under phase one of the seven-phased assembly elections. Voting under the first phase will be held on February 10.

“We had fielded advocate Indervir Bhati after Bhadana decided to withdraw due to his Covid-19 positive status. But if Bhadana wants to contest, then we will support him as he has already filed his nomination papers from the Jewar seat,” said Trilok Tyagi, national general secretary, RLD.

Even after the RLD announced a new candidate, several Samajwadi Party leaders were hectically lobbying in Lucknow for a ticket from Jewar, said sources.

“Many were trying to get the Jewar ticket after Bhadana decided not to fight. But if Bhadana wants to fight now, then that would be better as he has already filed his nomination papers,” said Raghwendra Dube, spokesperson, Samajwadi Party.

Political pundits said the high profile candidate’s exit earlier in the day and his last minute U-turn do not bode well for the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP and Jayant Chaudhary-led RLD alliance.

“The SP-RLD candidate Avtar Singh Bhadana’s decision in the morning to not contest and then late evening to contest is not a good sign for the alliance he is fighting for. The whole drama reflects very negatively on the SP-RLD alliance, which should be putting up a strong fight against the ruling BJP. These events are very disappointing as even the main alliance in Uttar Pradesh is unable to find a strong candidate to field in Jewar and are now depending on a leader from Faridabad in Haryana,” said Bipin Sharma, political expert.

