Jilted man held for threatening woman, her family members in Noida

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for threatening a 20-year-old woman and her family with dire consequences, reportedly quoting a dialogue from the Sunny Deol starrer Jeet.

Rajkumar, aka Paris, a resident of Dankaur, was in a relationship with the girl. But her family members were not approving of the match and fixed her wedding with a man of their liking. The news infuriated Rajkumar and he threatened to line up dead bodies if any wedding procession arrived at the girl’s doorstep. The wedding was scheduled for May 19.

Radha Raman Singh, station house officer (SHO), Dankaur police station, said, “The man threatened the girl and her family so that they do not go ahead with the wedding.”

“The girl’s family reported the matter on Sunday after receiving repeated threats from the boy. The police arrested him from his residence on Monday.

“Rajkumar has been booked under sections 151 (knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse), 107 (deals with Abetment) and 116 (abetment) of the Indian Penal Code. He has been remanded to jail custody after being produced in court. Necessary action is also being taken to ensure safety of the girl and her family members,” Singh added.