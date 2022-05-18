Jilted man held for threatening woman, her family members in Noida
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for threatening a 20-year-old woman and her family with dire consequences, reportedly quoting a dialogue from the Sunny Deol starrer Jeet.
Rajkumar, aka Paris, a resident of Dankaur, was in a relationship with the girl. But her family members were not approving of the match and fixed her wedding with a man of their liking. The news infuriated Rajkumar and he threatened to line up dead bodies if any wedding procession arrived at the girl’s doorstep. The wedding was scheduled for May 19.
Radha Raman Singh, station house officer (SHO), Dankaur police station, said, “The man threatened the girl and her family so that they do not go ahead with the wedding.”
“The girl’s family reported the matter on Sunday after receiving repeated threats from the boy. The police arrested him from his residence on Monday.
“Rajkumar has been booked under sections 151 (knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse), 107 (deals with Abetment) and 116 (abetment) of the Indian Penal Code. He has been remanded to jail custody after being produced in court. Necessary action is also being taken to ensure safety of the girl and her family members,” Singh added.
At Jawaharlal Nehru Port, fishing commons being reclaimed without safeguards to protect livelihoods
Mumbai The ongoing reclamation over 110 hectares of intertidal land in Uran, opposite Mora Jetty in Nhava Sheva for expansion of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port, are allegedly destroying fishing commons in the absence of safeguards to protect local livelihoods. The area in question is a low-lying expanse of mudflats, frequented by traditional fishers from Mora Gaon, Gavan Koliwada, Belpada Gaon, Uran Koliwada and Hanuman Koliwada among others.
PNG supply: GGL to serve notices to 400 Lucknow consumers with long pending dues
Green Gas Limited has identified consumers who have not cleared their bills despite using piped natural gas (PNG) for more than a year. In some cases, dues have not been cleared for last five years, the GGL officers said. The company has identified 400 such consumers in Ashiana, LDA colony, Gomtinagar, Indira Nagar, Aliganj and Jankipuram whose bills have reached ₹75000 to ₹1 lakh.
World Hypertension Day: 9.5% police officials found hypertensive in Noida
On World Hypertension Day on Tuesday, a private hospital in Noida conducted health checkups for about 450 police officials and their families, which revealed that about 9.5% of the officials had hypertension while nearly 50% of them had higher than normal blood pressure. Doctors said that of the overall Indian population, about 70% people do not have any overt symptoms of hypertension. However, about 42% urban and 25% of the rural population suffer from hypertension.
Platform ticket price at Pune railway station temporarily hiked to ₹30
PUNE In a bid to avoid unwanted people at Pune railway station premises and platforms, during the ongoing summer vacations, the Pune railway division has decided to increase the platform ticket rate on a temporary basis from ₹10 to ₹30. This hike will be applicable between May 18 to 31.
Industry minister to review ongoing projects on two-day visit to Gautam Budh Nagar
Minister for industrial development, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Uttar Pradesh, will be on a two-day visit to review ongoing projects and incumbent targets, beginning May 19. This will be the minister's second Noida visit, after the Yogi Adityanath government assumed its second term in office. During his first visit on April 17, the city's foundation day, Nandi inaugurated projects worth ₹107 crore. Former minister Satish Mahana used to conduct monthly reviews of projects.
